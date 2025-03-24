Summary The Ember Mug 2 keeps drinks at an ideal temperature of your choice.

Alerts for preferred drink temps are sent to your iPhone or Android device through the Ember app.

It's a pricey gadget but worth it, thanks to its high-quality and other smart features.

Okay, maybe that headline is a bit much, but the Ember Mug 2 is truly one of my favorite gadgets that I've used recently -- and this is coming from someone who is very tired of the let's-make-everything-smart craze that swept the tech industry a few years ago. Not every device needs to feature Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, but it looks like I appreciate it when my coffee mug does.

I have a long history of brewing coffee or tea in the early morning, but forgetting my mug on the machine or leaving it in an odd place in my home because I get pulled into doing something else (one time I found my mug in the bathroom). This happens more frequently when I'm in a hurry or have a few other early morning things to take care of before I sit down at my desk to start my work day.

By the time I remember I made coffee and hunt down my missing mug, it's often at least 30 minutes or so later. This means my once piping-hot caffeinated beverage is now rather chilly, forcing me to either pour it down the sink and make a new cup or heat it up in the microwave.

Ember Mug 2 As far as smart gadgets go, the smart Ember Mug 2 is pretty impressive. It keeps your coffee or tea at the exact temperature you want, with battery life that comes in at roughly an hour and a half. $150 at Ember

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

As far as smart gadgets go, the Ember Mug 2 is surprisingly useful

Who wants to drink cold coffee? No one

This is where the Ember Mug 2 comes in. The smart coffee mug regulates your chosen liquid's temperature to whatever works best for you. Maybe you prefer your coffee at 131°F (55°C). You can make that happen with a quick swipe in Ember's mobile app. Perhaps you're more of a 122°F (50°C) type of tea drinker? That's possible too. Any consistent temperature you want, up to a maximum of 144°F (62°C) and a minimum of 122°F (50°C) is at your fingertips (this feature is also useful if you often steep tea to a certain temperature).

I found that I tend to prefer about 125°F (52°C), and whenever my Keurig machine's Tim Hortons Coffee (I'm about as far from a coffee connoisseur as you can possibly be) hits