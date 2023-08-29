Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is already generating attention, with leaked photos and video suggesting a new outer display and a boxy look.

The prototype design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 showcases a middle frame, flat bottom, and radian similar to the rumored design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While the launch is still a year away, more leaks are expected as Samsung's phone designs tend to leak ahead of time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hasn't yet been on sale for a month at this point but attention has very much turned to what comes next in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, a new leak appears to have given us a good look at the device that is still probably almost a year away.

The general consensus about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was that it wasn't all that big of an upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that came before it, but things could change when the next version lands in 2024. That's if a series of photos and a video from X leaker Ice Universe turn out to be anything close to indicative of what Samsung is working on.

All about Samsung putting on a display

The X post by Ice Universe shows a foldable phone that was supposedly captured in photos and video within the supply chain. The post suggests that we should expect a new outer display including a look that will be similar to the flatter approach rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the early knockings of 2024.

The leaker goes on to suggest that they're pretty confident that we're looking at a prototype of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, despite it being so far away from launch.

As for other notable things we can see in the media posted alongside the message, it would appear that a new hinge is in play while the boxy look is clear for all to see. If you don't like the Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks, you're definitely not going to like what Samsung seems to have planned for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We can of course expect there to be plenty more leaks before this thing is made official. That's unlikely to happen for almost a year and we all know how Samsung's phones tend to leak these days after all.