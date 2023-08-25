Key Takeaways Samsung is rumoured to be releasing a new pair of budget wireless earbuds, possibly called Galaxy Buds FE, alongside the unveiling of the Galaxy S23 FE phone.

The new earbuds will be a step below the Galaxy Buds Pro and have already received FCC certification, indicating a potential launch in January or February 2024.

The Galaxy S23 FE phone is expected to have a 6.4-inch AMOELD screen, 50-megapixel cameras, and either Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips depending on the region.

The wireless earbud market could be about to get a new entrant, but it'll swim in the budget pool according to reports. They'll have the famous Samsung logo on them and maybe, just maybe, have the company's familiar budget name to go with it.

As a rumoured Galaxy S23 FE edges ever closer to its unveiling it's now reported that a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds will borrow that moniker. Could the Galaxy Buds FE be the next budget earbuds to come out of Seoul?

Rumours that sound promising

The news comes via Dutch website GalaxyClub which claims that Samsung is working on new headphones that carry the model number SM-R400N. That model number suggests that these won't be new Galaxy Buds Pro, the report notes. "First, this isn't about new Buds Pro. Samsung currently uses the higher model number SM-R5xx for this," the report notes via machine translation. "The new earphones are therefore a step below the Pro earphones."

Information on what the new earbuds will look like and what features they will have is so far hard to come by, but MySmartPrice notes that they have already made their way through the FCC's certification process which could mean that a launch isn't all that far away. The smart money is on an unveiling in January or February 2024 alongside new phones, but the earbuds could launch sooner - the Galaxy S23 FE phone is likely to arrive as soon as September and a release alongside that handset would make plenty of sense.

As for the new budget phone, it's expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOELD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A trio of 50-megapixel cameras have been tipped, while the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips could be used depending on the part of the world you happen to be in.