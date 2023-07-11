Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 Save a huge $120 $279 $399 Save $120 The Apple Watch Series 8 is an exceptional smartwatch with more sensors than you will probably know what to do with, superb performance and a great build quality. Its lowest price ever sees it cost just $279 with $120 off. $279 at Amazon $349 at Amazon (GB)

There are some great deals on tech over Prime Day from what I’ve seen, but there’s one deal in particular that I would be snapping up immediately if I didn’t already have the device on my wrist.

Amazon is offering $120 off the Apple Watch Series 8 during its two-day sales event that sees the latest smartwatch from Apple cost just $279. This particular deal is for the GPS only model with an aluminium casing, and it’s the 41mm, but there’s a similar amount off the larger 45mm model too.

Why should you buy the Apple Watch Series 8?

The Watch Series 8 is on my wrist permanently - except for the 30 minutes a day it gets charged before bed so it can track my sleep. It’s a device I use day-in-day out and quite literally never leave the house without. If I did, I’d be going back to get it because since putting an Apple Watch on in 2015, I’ve been hooked on closing the activity rings so there’s no way I’d be missing a day of activity.

The Watch Series 8 has so many sensors on board, from an optical and electrical heart rate sensor to a body temperature sensor, so it delivers a huge range of data and trends that give you an insight into details you may otherwise miss. It’s also a brilliant device for keeping track of what’s happening on your phone without needing to have your phone out and if you filter notifications in the right way, it only alerts you if something is actually important. For emails, I have VIP notifications only for example.

The two main things I use my Apple Watch Series 8 for though, are Apple Pay - this is so incredibly easy once setup that you will never bring your wallet out again - and pinging my phone when I’ve lost it. I probably do this at least three times a day. Apple Watch is about to get a whole lot better too with watchOS 10 later this year with not only a Snoopy Watch Face coming (trying to contain my excitement about this), as well as widgets that will make it even easier to see relevant information at a glance. This software will definitely be compatible with the Series 8 too, along with several future software builds so if an Apple Watch is on your wish list, don’t let this deal pass you by. It’s a fantastic smartwatch and this is a brilliant price, matching the lowest price it's been all year again.