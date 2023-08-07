Google/Pocket-lint Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a great pair of wireless headphones and great value for money. This deal sees 40 per cent off all three colour options on Amazon, which brings them down to just $59. $59 at Amazon

We love a deal here at Pocket-lint, especially when the deals are on products we love and use every day. So, when we found this deal on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, we were absolutely thrilled. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are already superb value for money, but this limited-time deal sees all three colour variants get a 40 per cent reduction, making them just $59, down from $99. Be quick though, as limited time deals don't stick around for long so if you're after a pair of great wireless earbuds for a superb price, you're looking right at them.

Why should you buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series?

We loved the Google Pixel Buds A-Series when we reviewed them. They have a huge amount to offer for their price (even more so with this deal), including Google Assistant integration, a lovely case and excellent audio performance when you're in quiet conditions. They miss out on a couple of features compared to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, but the Pro model is double the price when the A-Series aren't on a deal, and over three times the price on the current deal.

There are no volume controls on the Pixel Buds A-Series and they won't give you active noise-cancellation (ANC), but those are really the only downsides of the superb Pixel Buds A-Series.

The design is wonderfully comfortable, they have IPX4 waterproofing so they can definitely handle a bit of sweat if you take them on a run and they feature Google Fast Pair for super quick connection to your devices. Google Assistant is deeply integrated, which is very helpful for a multitude of things, and the audio pumped out of these wireless earbuds will make sure your favourite tracks blast gloriously through your ears. Plus, compared to the older Pixel Buds 2, we'd pick the Pixel Buds A-Series every single time. And at this current price, there is very little to complain about.