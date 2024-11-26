Key Takeaways Spotify's new Recents page tracks music, podcasts, & audiobooks you've listened to for the past 90 days.

Access the Recents page through your profile picture on Spotify's app for iOS & Android.

The new feature replaces Spotify's old Listening History page, which was as in-depth.

Have you ever listened to a song on Spotify and couldn't find it again later? This has happened to me countless times, especially if I'm driving and can't save it. Thankfully, this new feature from Spotify will ensure you never lose a song again.

Spotify has announced it is adding a new "Recents" page to the app that remembers everything you've listened to in the past 90 days, including music, podcasts and audiobooks (via Engadget). Think of it like your YouTube watch history, but for everything on Spotify.

The new page is available to both free and Premium members, and replaces the old "Listening History" page which wasn't as in-depth. The new Recents page is rolling out now on Android and iOS devices.

How to find the new Recents page on Spotify

Your listening history is listed in chronological order

Spotify

To find the new Recents page on Spotify, simply open the app on your phone, tap your profile picture in the top left-hand corner of your screen and tap on Recents. From there you'll see all the music you've listened to in the last 90 days in chronological order. You can also find your recent songs on Spotify's home feed by scrolling down a bit.

When you're on the Recents page, your history is organized day-by-day. All the songs you've listened to on any given day are listed under "songs played." If the song you listened to was on your playlist, it will show you that you listened to that playlist and that song on that day. The same goes for albums too. If you've listened to a whole album or part of one, the album will appear and all the songs you've listened to in it.

After testing it out myself, I'm quite impressed with the way Spotify has designed its new Recents page. It's simple to follow and neatly organized, making finding a song super easy. Spotify has been busy lately adding new features, adding an in-app cover art creator, and making it easier to add songs you heard on Instagram to your liked songs. The music streaming giant's highly-anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2024 is just around the corner too.