Sharp has announced a new range of TVs that are built on the Roku platform and come in a range of sizes from 24 inches to 65 inches. With prices starting from £150, the new range could have an offering for all wallets and needs.

Because Sharp has chosen to build its new range on Roku software buyers will also benefit from The Roku Channel, including access to exclusive Roku Originals.

Sharp, powered by Roku

Sharp announced the new TVs in a press release sent to Pocket-lint in which it confirmed that the 4K range will feature support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG High Dynamic Range. Those displays that are limited to 2K resolution will support HDR10, however.

All of the new Sharp Roku TVs will come with a tuner built in for connecting to traditional television channels when needed while the Roku Channel Store will give users instant access to a range of apps and streaming platforms, so long as the appropriate accounts and subscriptions are in place. Apps from the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV, and Prime Video are joined by those for BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, and NOW, for example.

Sharp

Other features of note include support for AirPlay 2 for quick and easy streaming of video and audio wirelessly from iPhones, iPads, and Macs. On top of that Sharp Roku TVs are also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for those who are looking to add a smart TV to their smart home. Buyers also can expect a handful of HDMI ports, support for eARC, and more.

The entire lineup of Sharp Roku TVs will go on sale in the UK at participating retailers including Currys, Asda, Amazon, and others starting next month.

With display sizes starting at just 24 inches, this could well be the next TV for your bedroom or even the kitchen, while anyone looking to kit out a living room could also consider that monster 65-inch model as well. With support for all of your favorite apps and streaming services built right in, you won't even need to add an Apple TV or Chromecast streaming stick, either. This is of course the first time that Sharp's Roku TV lineup of TVs has been made available in the UK, adding a whole new range for people who want Roku built in.