iRobot/ Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba J7+ $530 $800 Save $270 Right now, you can save $270 on this handy robot vacuum at Amazon. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen recently. $530 at Amazon

With busy lives, it can be tough carving out some much-needed cleaning time for your home. So, why worry about it when you can use smart home technology to clean for you? That’s where a robot vacuum comes into play. And, if this sounds like a great way to save you time, you can also save $270 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ right now at Amazon. Currently, it’s priced at $530.

Why the iRobot Roomba J7+ is worth your money

Having tested iRobot Roomba 7+ ourselves, and earning a spot on our list for one of the best robot vacuums you can buy right now, we can confidently say it's worth the investment as its easy to use and conducts a thorough clean. You can program the robot vacuum to match your space, and it’s able to recognize and move around obstacles with built-in PrecisionVision Navigation. In other words, no more worrying about your vacuum sucking up those much-loved cat toys.

The J7+ features ten times the power-lifting suction and dual mult-surface rubber brushes, making it easy to pull dirt, debris, and pet hair from carpets, wood floors, and more. It also uses Dirt Detect to really comb through the dirtier parts of your home, like around a cat litter box or in your foyer.

Because it's a smart vacuum, you can program it to run whenever you want - simply tap a few buttons in the app, and you can either schedule it or have it do an extra cleaning session. Best of all, no need to worry about emptying the bin for a while. The Roomba’s dock doubles as a dirt disposal station with an enclosed bag that can last up to a month before needing to be swapped out.

Overall, f you're looking to save time and energy on cleaning your home, the J+ is one of the easiest ways to maximise both your time and your cleaning. Save $270 and add it to your cart for $530 today.