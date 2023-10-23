Amazon ESR HaloLock 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank $34 $64 Save $30 Save $30 on ESR's MagSafe-compatible wireless power bank and give your iPhone the kickstand it deserves $34 at Amazon

If you're tired of carrying a charging cable and separate power bank around in your pockets, so your phone will last the busy day you've got scheduled, you'll be happy to learn that ESR has got you covered with its MagSafe-compatible HaloLock Battery Pack which attaches to the back of your iPhone 12/13/14/15 to charge wirelessly with no cables necessary. Now on offer with a 47 percent discount, you'll not only make a huge saving over Apple's version but also gain additional functionality thanks to its built-in kickstand.

Why you should get the ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Bank

Packing a whopping 10,000mAh capacity that can charge your iPhone up to 1.7 times despite its compact design, you can leave the cables at home without a care in the world. Simply attach the power bank to the iPhone, and it will begin charging wirelessly at 7.5W and if you require a speedier top-up, the HaloLock Wireless Charger can output up to 20W via the USB-C cable you didn't leave at home. You can even charge a friends phone via USB-C cable while your device charges wirelessly. Five LED lights show how much charge is left in the power bank which, when it's finally empty, recharges at a speedy 18W.

Besides catching up on the game when using the trusty built-in kickstand you can also turn your phone in to a portable smart display with the new StandBy function which shows handy info such as date, time, and your favorite widgets. You can even use the StandBy feature to turn your phone into a mini photo frame. You can find out more about the new iOS17 feature and how to customize it, in our step-by-step StandBy guide.

Unlike Apple's offering, ESR have upped the functionality stakes by building in a kickstand which means you can eat your sub while watching the game, totally hands-free and secure in the knowledge that your phone is being charged at the same time.

Best of all, there's no need to pay Apple's premium prices because while the ESR HaloLock Wireless Charger has an RRP of $64, you can snag one for just $34 and save $30 right now.