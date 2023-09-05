Logitech/Pocket-lint Logitech MX Keys Mini Save 20 per cent on this portable mini keyboard that works with both Android and Apple models.

As someone who spends most of her day typing away, having a keyboard at my dek majorly elevates my productivity. If you’re also seeking to maximize your desk real estate, take a look at the Logitech MX Mini keyboard. Originally priced at $100, you can save 20 per cent and pick it up for only $80.

Why the Logitech MX Mini keyboard is worth your money

Winning our pick for the the best Mac keyboard overall, it's safe to say we're impressed with this tenkeyless keyboard as it gives you the full range of keyboard keys, but in a smaller profile than that of its larger tenkey sibling. The keys themselves come with built-in divots that give you a more comfortable typing experience.

Plus, for those that want a little resistance in their typing, the Mx Mini offers just that, with a slight resistance to pressing a button. Having used its tenkey sibling as one of my many main keyboards, I appreciate this particular model's ability to balance appropriate clackiness without being too loud or distracting to others.

The backlight on the keyboard also makes for an easy way to work or game late into the night, offering easy-to-see letters and numbers. And because it’s compatible with both Android and Apple products, you can hook it up to almost any tablet, laptop, or desktop to work no matter where you are.

The keyboard uses a USB-A Bluetooth connector port, so be sure to factor that into your planning, but an easy on switch will have you typing in no time. I can usually go a month on its larger sibling before needing a recharge, and a quick connection via its built-in USB-C port keeps you typing while it’s getting that battery boost.Additionally, the keyboard allows for you to swap between three different Bluetooth devices even with a smaller form-factor.

Right now, it’s on sale for $80, saving you $20 on the mini keyboard. If you’re interested in adding this to your home setup, be sure to get it today. We don’t know when the deal will end.