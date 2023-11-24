LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B $700 $1500 Save $800 The LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED monitor is an incredible monitor for gaming. Not only do you get near perfect contrast with punchy colors, but you also get near instant pixel response times, G-Sync and FreeSync, and 120hz native refresh rate. For $800 off, this thing is a steal. $700 at Best Buy $700 at Amazon

The LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, otherwise known as the 48GQ900-B, is one heck of a gaming monitor, and it's on sale for an excellent $800 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers for Black Friday. The deal is even better than the already great $600 off for the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor, as the two monitor giants duke it out for your money.

LG OLEDs are typically on sale a lot on Black Friday. However, even if they didn't, we'd still recommend them. LG is a big player in the OLED space and few companies do it as well as LG. Fortunately, they are on sale, and this 48-inch monitor might be one of the heaviest discounts for a display its size this year.

Why should you buy the LG UltraGear 48-inch OLED monitor on Black Friday?

There really isn't all that much this monitor can't do. It comes with HDMI 2.1, so it supports all modern game consoles. You also get a 120 Hz refresh rate with 138 Hz overclocked if you prefer. AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync ensure smooth gaming across the board. Plus, it's an OLED display, so the contrast is just as good as other OLED displays. That includes pixel response times, which are nearly perfect on OLED panels and great for gaming.

Not only that, but you get LG's suite of gamer-focused features like a black stabilizer, an integrated crosshair, an FPS counter, and more. That's more than enough to compete with other top monitors in this space, even if you don't use every single feature. In short, it works like an OLED TV and a gaming monitor at the same time, and that's a win.

In terms of price, the deal doesn't get much better than this. The LG C3 42-inch variant is on sale for $900, so you can get a bigger display with a lot of the same tech for less money. Plus. LG didn't go wild with the gamer looks, so it looks good sitting on almost any desk.

Overall, this is a great monitor. You could do much worse, and if you buy a monitor at MSRP for the same price this one is selling for, it won't be quite as nice as this one. OLED does have some burn-in risk, but it can be largely mitigated by being careful and using LG's integrated tools to refresh the pixels every so often. It's good, there's no two ways about it.

