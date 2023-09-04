Garmin Venu 2 Plus $380 $450 Save $70 The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers a bright and crisp AMOLED display along with built-in voice control and GPS tracking. Plus, the usual Garmin health suite. This Best Buy Labor Day exclusive deal only lasts through the end of the day, so act now for the $70 discount. $380 at Best Buy

Thanks to its advanced health suite, excellent battery life, and bright display, Garmin has earned immense popularity and reliability among marathoners, triathletes, and casual runners alike. Released last year, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus builds on the Garmin's staple features while also adding a focus on voice support. And for Labor Day, you can get the model for $380 instead of at its usual $450 tag.

Why is the Garmin Venu 2 Plus worth your money?

Does your workout even count if your smartwatch didn't track your stats? While the answer is technically yes, a smartwatch tracker - especially with Garmin's extensive health suite - is the ultimate movement motivator and accountability tool. One of the newer Garmin models, the Venu 2 Plus comes in a familiar Garmin design, namely another one of our favorites, the Garmin Vivoactive 4. Packed in a sleek body and promising a bold AMOLED display that promotes touch-screen rather than heavy bezel control, the watch makes for an easy user experience as you traverse the trails.

Expanding into voice support, the Venu 2 Plus also allows users to make calls on the watch's dial pad or through your smartphone, and according to our testing, the microphone made sound "clear enough," and we had "no problem hearing incoming calls either." Additionally, you can download up to 650 songs and listen via Bluetooth connected headphones.

Like other Garmin watches, the Venu 2 Plus supports built-in GPS for indoor and outdoor sports, Garmin Pay, and pre-uploaded workouts. Don't miss out on these features and Garmin's incredible performance while you can snag it at a major discount. Be sure to hurry, though, as the Best Buy deal expires as soon as the Labor Day holiday ends.