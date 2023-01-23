We've all suffered from stick drift and this kit might fix it for good on your Nintendo Switch.

If you've had to deal with a Nintendo Switch and the Joy-Con stick drift that it has unfortunately become known for, you might want to continue reading. There might be a fix after all these years.

The Nintendo Switch has become well known for the way that its Joy-Cons suffer from stick drift with alarming regularity, but accessory company GuliKit might have the answer. The company already makes a controller that has Hall effect technology inside and it's that technology that could come to the rescue here.

The technology uses magnets and magnetic sensors to detect when joysticks move, removing the need for physical components that can rub against each other and wear out as Gizmodo explains. It's that technology that can now be swapped into your existing Joy-Cons thanks to a kit that GuliKit will sell you for $30 / £30 a pair.

However, it's important to note that you're going to have to take your existing Joy-Con apart to install your new Hall sensing stick. The folks at iFixit have a video that explains how to go about doing that because of course they do, and while it isn't a hugely complicated process it also isn't for those who don't like getting their hands dirty.

You'll need to be happy dealing with ribbon cables and tri-point screws - and have the required tools, for that matter - but assuming that's all squared away you might finally be saying goodbye to stick drift for good.

Oh, and remember - if you're doing this to a new console you're absolutely going to void your warranty so keep that in mind if you'd rather just send those Joy-Cons back to Nintendo instead.