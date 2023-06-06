Apple's WWDC has been a full of announcements, but unlike previous years, the focus has been more on hardware than software. The biggest news is undeniably the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, but for me, that's not the biggest story. Of course the headset is exciting. It's fresh, it's a new category for Apple, like the iPad was in 2010 and the Watch was in 2014, and there's most definitely several talking points around it too - I'm not sure how I feel about the idea of taking 3D videos and photos of my kids through it rather than just being in the moment, for example.

But it's the MacBook Air 15-inch that has done it for me here. The humble Air was the first thing announced on stage at WWDC, which arguably could suggest it was considered the least important. It's not though - or it shouldn't be in my opinion. In fact, I'd go as far as to say it's the most important news for the average Joe.

Up until now, if you wanted a MacBook with a larger display, the Air wasn't an option. You'd need a MacBook Pro, and even then, you had to choose between a 14-inch model or a 16-inch model, the former of which isn't much bigger than the 13.6-inch Air, while the latter is a very powerful but also pretty heavy laptop. More than that though, the MacBook Pros are excellent laptops but they deliver far more power than the average person needs, which you pay for too.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is a game changer. I love the MacBook Pro, but I don't need that level of power on a day-to-day basis. It's completely wasted on me - I literally can't do it the justice it deserves. The MacBook Air 13.6-inch model has been my laptop of choice since it arrived in summer 2022 and I have absolutely no hesitation in recommending to anyone like me that is looking for a fail-safe fantastic everyday laptop. The performance is great, the design is dreamy and the battery life is superb - I recently did 10 hours on a plane non stop and still had 43 per cent when I landed.

That's why then, that the announcement of a supped up version of it is so exciting for me. It might not be the most groundbreaking story from WWDC - that award goes to Vision Pro and some of its weird and wonderful tech - but it's the first time Apple has offered a 15-inch laptop, and since the company claims that's the most popular laptop size, I think the new Air's announcement is a huge deal.

Same great power from the M2 chip, same brilliant design, same battery life, but with a bigger screen, a few extras and still in a lightweight and portable format? What on earth is not to love there?