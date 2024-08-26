Key Takeaways Satechi's 145W GaN USB-C charger charges 4 devices.

The charger uses GaN technology for quick charging, allocates power intelligently, and has swappable plugs for global use.

While bulky and heavy, the charger is versatile, ideal for travelers, and provides excellent value for the price.

If you're a nerd like me, you probably find yourself carrying around a lot of devices. When I leave my house, having my iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, Meta Ray-Bans, AirPods Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch iPad Pro, and MagSafe battery pack is not abnormal. Yeah, it's a lot of gear. Why do I roam around with so much? I don't know. I guess I hate my shoulders.

In all seriousness, a lot of people are on the go with several devices. I had a cable for each device in my messenger bag for a long time, along with a 140W power brick from Apple. By all means, the brick was fine. It was large and heavy and only had a single USB-C port, but it charged my devices quickly.

Before a two-week trip to Europe, I searched Amazon for a new travel adapter. That's when I came across the Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger. This is the only power adapter you'll ever need, whether it's at your desk, your local coffee shop, or on the other side of the world.

Recommended Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger This powerful 145W GaN charger from Satechi features four USB-C ports, allowing you to charge all your devices simultaneously at blazing speed. Plus, it has four swappable international plugs, allowing you to charge in most countries globally. Pros Charges four devices simultaneously

Can charge a single device at 140W

Comes with four international travel adapters Cons It's very large

This is a heavy charger

Doesn't include travel adapters for every country $119.99 at Amazon

Price, availability and specs

Close

At $119.99 on Amazon, the Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger is undoubtedly not the cheapest power brick out there, but it's not the most expensive either. Frankly, I think this 145W power brick is under-priced for the value it provides. While the charger only comes in gray, its four USB-C ports and total power output of 145W easily make up for it.

What's particularly special about this charger is that it comes with four swappable power adapters to charge in North America, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Of the four USB-C ports on it, the top two can charge a device up to 140W if it's the only port being used. At the same time, the bottom two ports have a maximum output of 45W. As expected, the power brick intelligently allocates power among all connected devices to ensure every device can charge at a reasonable speed. Even when all four ports are in use, you're still likely fast-charging most connected devices.

Built with a plastic enclosure, Satechi uses GaN, or Gallium Nitride, technology, allowing for a smaller, more durable build that charges devices quicker while producing less heat. Using GaN for a charging brick is nothing new; many companies do it. What's particularly special about this charger is that it comes with four swappable power adapters to charge in North America, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Does it cover every country globally? No. But it's pretty good.

What I liked about the Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger

It's great at home and during travel

Day-to-day, the Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger lives in my messenger bag. At home, I mostly charge via MagSafe on my nightstand and desk. But this charger shines when I'm working out of the house. I keep this Satechi power brick in my bag so I know I can always charge any of my devices when on the go.

In fact, a week before writing this review, my internet went out, so my partner and I went to a local coffee shop. While there, we sat near an outlet and charged our iPhones and my MacBook, which was a saving grace since we didn't intend to leave the house that day. It's great that wherever I go, I can easily pull out this beast of a power brick, flip down the American prongs, and connect up to four devices or fast charge my 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Typically, I store the three extra travel adapters with my suitcases and other travel items so they're all together. However, when I'm traveling, this is the best power adapter someone could ask for. A few months ago, I went on a two-week, eight-country vacation to Europe.

Naturally, while in North America, I used the U.S. plug. Upon arriving at my hotel in London, I swapped it for the UK adapter I kept in my backpack's front pocket. A few days later, after crossing the English Channel, I swapped the plug again, this time for the European one. A week and a half after that, I swapped it again, back to the U.S. plug once we landed in Toronto after 16 plus hours of travel.

If I were using this power brick with an external adapter, it probably wouldn't stay in the wall. It would likely droop from the weight. Alternatively, I'd have to sacrifice the convenience of charging four devices at once overnight -- and trust me, when traveling with two other people in hotel rooms with limited outlets, there wasn't a single night when all four ports weren't used.

What I didn't like about the Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger

More adapters needed

Fortunately, I don't have too many complaints about this charger. Perhaps the most disappointing thing about the Satechi 145W GaN USB-C charger is that it only has four travel adapters, meaning there are entire continents it doesn't support unless you use a third-party travel adapter.

For many, that's not a dealbreaker as Europe, Australia, and the U.K. cover a sizeable portion of people's travels. It certainly does for me. Still, I would have loved to have seen more adapters come in the box or with the option to buy them separately.

My other complaint is its size and weight. This isn't an adapter that's impossible to carry. For its functionality, Satechi shrunk it down as much as possible. Still, at 12.2 oz , (about 0.34 kg) it's a hefty adapter to carry with you compared to smaller single- or dual-port chargers.