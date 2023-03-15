Renowned audio brand Vitrola has brought its first turntable to be fully certified by Sonos to the UK.

The Vitrola Stream Carbon is a wireless vinyl deck that is capable of being easily connected to a Sonos speaker or multiroom sound system. It can be set up through the Vitrola Stream app and then be controlled from within the Sonos app for iOS or Android.

The deck itself features a two-speed, belt-driven turntable that comes with a vinyl slipmat. It sports an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge on a carbon-fibre tonearm, and has a low resonance MDF plinth offset with metal components. An illuminated volume dial can be found on the front of the deck that can adjust music playback levels through your Sonos system directly.

There are also RCA connections if you want to wire the deck to a separate amplifier or speaker system.

The Vitrola Stream Carbon has been available in the US since the end of 2022 but has now come to the UK, priced at £899. The US model will set you back $799.99, while those in Central Europe can expect to pay €1,000.

Vitrola Stream Carbon The Vitrola Stream Carbon wireless turntable connects seamlessly with a Sonos speaker or multiroom system.

"Homes today use a wide range of connected technologies, from light switches and fridges to TVs and smart speakers. One of our guiding principles is that the listening experience on Sonos is simple, and that includes ensuring our products work together seamlessly with other smart home products. Now certified by the Works with Sonos program, the new Victrola Stream Carbon makes it easy to enjoy all your favourite vinyl with great sound on Sonos," said Sonos' chief commercial officer, Matthew Siegel.

The vinyl resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable over the last few years, with records now outselling CDs as the physical music format of choice.