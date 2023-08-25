Key Takeaways Apple is rumored to be replacing the gold color options for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a new Titan Gray color, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra's titanium finish.

Along with the new gray color, Apple is expected to introduce a dark blue color, replacing the previous Deep Purple option.

The new Titan Gray color may not give off the same premium iPhone feel as Apple's previous color choices, but proper photos are needed to make a final judgement. The removal of the gold color may disappoint buyers in China, a key market for Apple.

We're getting closer and closer to the announcement of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with 12 September the date that Apple is thought to be aiming for. There's still time for more leaks despite that imminent unveiling though and the latest has Apple ditching one of its brightest colours and replacing it with one that would be right at home on a battleship.

Assuming the new leak is correct Apple is going to do away with the gold iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, replacing it with a new Titan Gray, a colour that appears to be very similar to the Apple Watch Ultra's gray titanium look. And it's that look, we're told, that Apple is aiming for.

Any colour so long as it's gray

This is all according to a couple of reports coming out of 9to5Mac, starting with a report that Apple is ditching gold and replacing it with that new gray. Apple, the report claims, is determined to make the most of its switch away from a stainless steel construction to one of titanium, and what better way to do that than wrap it in the world's most boring colour?

"In place of gold, Apple will lean in on the new titanium finish," the report says. "In addition to space black and silver, Apple will offer a new gray option that embraces the natural color of titanium."

Apple was already expected to ditch the popular iPhone 14 Pro colour of Deep Purple of course, and the report believes that a new dark blue will take its place in the lineup. That also means that the much-rumoured deep red won't be arriving after all.

"We also believe Apple will promote a new dark blue color for the titanium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max," the report continues. "This will be the special color of the year, replacing deep purple, and not the crimson color that we previously heard." This means that the new iPhone lineup could wind up being various shades of gray.

That report was followed by one showing images of what the new so-called Titan Gray color will look like (you'll find them above) and it's fair to say it's similar to an Apple Watch Ultra in iPhone form. We're not sure it screams premium iPhone like Apple's previous colour choices, but we'll reserve judgement until we see proper photos of it.

As for the gold colour, that will surely be missed by some. The gold was previously thought to be a popular option among buyers in China, a huge market for Apple.