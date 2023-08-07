HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14" FHD Laptop $349.99 $579.99 Save $230 This deal from Best Buy nets you a slick new laptop with a 14-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB of SSD storage space, and much more. It's a really good laptop for $349.99. $349.99 at Best Buy

A new laptop is one of the most expensive parts of getting ready to return to school. It doesn't have to be, though, because right now, you can get a lovely HP 2-in-1 laptop for $349.99, a massive discount off the $579.99 it regularly sells for. Think about the other back-to-school stuff you could grab with the $230 you'll save by snagging this heavily discounted laptop. But don't wait too long because this sale is only available for a limited time. Once it's gone, it's gone.

Why this HP 2-in-1 14-inch FHD laptop is worth buying

For $349.99, this laptop has some excellent specs. Starting with the processor, it comes with a 4.4GHz Intel 12th Generation Core i3 chip. There's 8GB of RAM, which is enough for day-to-day use. For keeping all of those critical school files sorted, it comes with a 256GB SSD.

As far as the battery, HP promises up to nine hours of lifespan per charge from the Lithium-ion cell. That should be more than enough to get through the school day with some time to spare.

A nice bonus comes from the 2-in-1 design, which offers great flexibility for students. You can flip the laptop into tablet mode when you use it to read and study. You can turn it into a traditional laptop when doing work that requires the keyboard. This option is convenient for students but also useful for anyone who wants a computer that can work like a tablet.

The 14-inch display has a 1920 x 1280 resolution, so you can watch high-quality educational videos on the computer (and plenty of YouTube content) without issue.

Finally, you get Windows 11 Home in S Mode as the operating system, which is compatible with almost every software under the sun. If you need to run something to get through the school year, you won't have an issue with this HP laptop.