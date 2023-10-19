Anker / Pocket-lint Anker USB C Charger GaN II 100W $43 $75 Save $32 If you want to limit how many chargers you pack with you, this now discounted Anker adapter is a great solution, adapter. It features three ports that can help charge anything from your MacBook Pro to your tablet to your smartphone. $43 at Amazon

It may not seem quite like it, but the holidays are getting close, so you may want to start picking up some stocking fillers. For the tech lovers in your home, this Anker GaN II 100W charger will be a great choice.

Why you should get the Anker GaN II 100W charger

The Anker GaN II 100W charger is a must-have accessory for anyone who relies on their devices to stay connected and get work done on-the-go. Here are quite a few reasons why you should get this cutting-edge charger.

First and foremost, the Anker GaN II 100W charger is capable of ultra-fast charging. Thanks to its GaN II technology, it can provide a massive 100W charge to power up a wide range of laptops and other devices in just a fraction of the time it would take other chargers. This means you can spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time getting things done on that comfy chair you keep away from any outlets for some reason.

This charger allows you to juice up to three devices simultaneously. With its two USB-C ports (which is especially perfect if you just bought the new iPhone 15) and a USB-A port, you can easily power up your MacBook, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time, without having to juggle multiple chargers and cords. Or, you know, devices from any other brand you enjoy.

As mentioned, the Anker GaN II 100W charger is powered by GaN II technology, which makes it even smaller and more efficient than other chargers. My bag is usually packed to the brim, so freeing up some space taken by extra chargers is pretty great.

Overall, if you're looking for a fast, reliable, and multi-device charger to keep you powered up while on-the-go, the Anker GaN II 100W charger is the way to go. Now's the best time to get it, too, since we've never seen this model be this cheap before, so hurry and add it to your cart before the deal expires.