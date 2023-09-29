Key Takeaways Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 is set to feature a controversial change in design, resembling the sharp, flat sides of the iPhone 14.

The new leak also reveals the inclusion of a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on the side, a first for Samsung's Galaxy phone lineup.

The Galaxy S24 is expected to have reduced display bezels, a taller and narrower form factor, and specs including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy S24 lineup during a January 2024 Unpacked event and as we get closer to the big day we're seeing more and more leaks. The latest brings with it new renders of what appears to be the entry-level Galaxy S24, and it's going to prove controversial to fans of the Galaxy S23.

That's because the new renders give us our best look yet at what seems to be a change of design approach for Samsung. Following last year's more curvy look, with rounded edges, this 2024 update swaps all of that for something that looks more like an iPhone 14 with sharp, flat sides. There's also more than a passing resemblance to the iPhone 15, which may or may not be a surprise to some.

New shape, new chips

The new leak comes courtesy of Smartprix and shows an apparent Galaxy S24 in a white and silver finish. The flat frame design is joined by what appears to be a familiar overall front and rear design, but the change will absolutely make the phone feel different in the hand compared to last year's model. As iPhone users found when Apple slightly curved the edges of its iPhone 15 Pro display, the smallest of changes can make a big difference to the way a phone feels in hand.

But the report doesn't only focus on the outside, because there's news of what's coming on the inside, too. Or sort of, at least. "One of the most conspicuous design changes is the inclusion of a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on the side," Smartprix notes. "This marks a significant first for Samsung, as they allocate precious real estate to UWB technology within their Galaxy phone lineup."

Smartprix

Other notable changes include what appear to be reduced display bezels, something that is always welcome and can go a long way to making a phone feel more modern.

In terms of dimensions, there are changes here, too. The new Galaxy S24 is set to be slightly taller and narrower thanks to its 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm figures.

As for specs, the 6.1-inch AMOLED display is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, while HDRO1-+ is also thought to be part of the spec. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chip will be used depending on where you buy, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage rounding out the main figures. We're told to expect a 50-megapixel sensor to handle photos, while an ultrawide 12-megapixel shooter will be accompanied by a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto solution.

Whether or not all of this si accurate, we might find out relatively soon. The Unpacked 2024 event could happen on 18 January, depending on who you listen to.