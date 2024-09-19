Key Takeaways Zelda's Echoes of Wisdom introduces new gameplay mechanics with magic clones.

The Plucky Squire offers innovative 2D to 3D exploration and mechanics.

Echoes of Wisdom doesn't provide the same fresh adventure as The Plucky Squire.

The release of any Zelda game is always an event to behold. While it's true that the 3D games get a lot more budget and promotion than 2D ones, Nintendo is moving the franchise forward with new ideas and mechanics in every entry. Echoes of Wisdom is the latest example -- not only does it finally give Zelda the leading role, but it plays like no other game in the series. Instead of your usual combat (although a sword form does exist in a limited capacity), Zelda will use her magic to create clones of objects and enemies to fight and solve puzzles. I wasn't initially sold on the idea , but later trailers convinced me this would be a smart move.

Related Take a tour of Hyrule in the new Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer Nintendo takes us on a tour of just a few regions we can explore in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Still, it isn't as strong a concept as what I see in The Plucky Squire. This indie project has been making the rounds at various showcases and will be released ahead of Zelda this month on all platforms, as well as being free with PlayStation Plus Extra. Comparing the two, I see more of what I love about Zelda games in Plucky Squire than I do in the real Zelda game.

The Plucky Squire will be available on September 17 and also part of PlayStation Plus Extra.

Jumping out of the page

A concept I'm shocked Zelda hasn't used

The basic premise of The Plucky Squire is simple: You play as the hero of a storybook named Jot, the titular plucky squire. He adventures through the pages of the children's book, fighting colorful enemies with his sword in 2D action, some light platforming, and a few other mechanics like a fistfight with a bear that looked right out of Punch-Out!!. At first, it looks like a well-crafted and cozy, but mostly safe indie darling.

Jot can leave the pages of his book to explore the real world beyond the pages.

And then Jot literally leaps off the page. Transitioning from his hand-drawn style into an almost clay-like model, Jot can leave the pages of his book to explore the real world beyond the pages.

That alone would be interesting, but not enough to compete with a Zelda game. But The Plucky Squire doesn't use this shift in dimension as just a gimmick. You will constantly be jumping into and out of 2D areas to explore the world. It feels very much like what A Link Between Worlds was trying to do, but never fully realized. Each plane, 2D and 3D, is not only treated equally but also utilized to complement what can or cannot be done in the other. Jot can jump into the art of a cardboard castle to walk up its walls and inside when it wouldn't be possible in 3D, and jumping out of the book can let him manipulate the pages with things like stamps that change the world in the book.

It all feels cohesive and natural, but above all, fun. It is a world I'm excited to explore and live in for a few hours.

Related Which do you prefer: 2D or 3D Zelda games? For those of us old enough to remember, Zelda games were once exclusively 2D affairs. From the NES all the way up to the N64 we controlled Link on his various quests from an overhead view, slashing baddies and taking down Ganon with a host of items and magic. But all that changed with Ocarina of Time. That legendary title is still regarded as one of the best and most influential games of all time, but it wasn't the end of those classic 2D games. Nintendo has managed to keep both styles of Link alive, much in the same way we still get new 2D and 3D Mario games (which could be a discussion for another day). The Switch alone has had two of the biggest 3D games we've seen in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, but we've also had the full remake of Link's Awakening from the Game Boy and the upcoming Echoes of Wisdom to carry the 2D torch. Each one is evolving their respective genres in vastly different ways. Breath and Tears have reinvented open-world exploration with its physics a

Echoes of Wisdom feels like an echo

Zelda's first game feels a little too familiar

Close

I don't mean to say Echoes of Wisdom won't be good -- I'm sure it will be great, even. However, it doesn't give me the sense of awe or adventure the series once did, or that Plucky Squire is now providing. We're back in Hyrule with the same general enemies, Gorons, and Zora.

Sadly, even the Echoes don't feel as fresh as they should, since we got a much deeper version of creating and manipulating objects in Tears of the Kingdom. This was the perfect time to really make Zelda feel new again, and it unfortunately feels all too familiar. I also don't know how much fun summoning enemies to fight for me will be, or if it can stay exciting for an entire adventure.

I highly recommend checking this one out when it is released.

Meanwhile, The Plucky Squire's new world and commitment to exploring every possible angle of its 2D to 3D mechanics has me eager to see what surprises the developers have cooked up.

There will certainly be more than enough time to play both games this month, but if I only had the option of playing one, I would have to go with The Plucky Squire. If you're a Zelda fan, especially one who doesn't have a Switch for whatever reason, I highly recommend checking this one out when it is released.

It just might be the best "Zelda" game you play this month.