Arlo/Pocket-lint Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera - 3 Pack $280 $600 Save $320 Best Buy's early Black Friday deals drops the three-camera security system to a historic low price. Save $320 on this set today. $280 at Best Buy

The holidays are here, and whether you're traveling for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or a family visit in between, now is the perfect time to invest in a home security system. After all, when you're away, it can be a prime time for burglars to strike. You don’t have to spend hundreds to set up a system to protect your home, either. Right now, you can save $320 on the Arlo 4 Spotlight camera home security system. Originally $600, you can get the entire system for only $280 as a part of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals.

Why the Arlo 4 Pro Spotlight camera security system is a great deal

As we've said, this is a historic low for this security system. You get three wireless security cameras that film in 2K video playback. Each camera can last months on a single charge. If they begin to run low on battery, you'll get a notification, and thanks to the included extra batteries, you can easily swap them out and remount them.

Related: Best smart security camera: Top models from Ring, Arlo, and Nest

The cameras themselves come with AI object detection, so you can see what's being dropped off at your doorstep when you’re away, making it easier to deter those dreaded porch pirates. Plus, you get color night vision to keep an eye on who’s lurking around your property at night. We also love the 140 degree field of view that makes sure you have a wide view of your backyard.

Because they're weather resistant, you can place them both indoors and outdoors, though we recommend placing them at major access points, including a front or back door, garage, or any other high traffic areas. With a simple form factor, they're also great self-installation cameras and don't require professional help.

Note, however, that to fully access Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight's features, you'll need to pay a small annual or monthly subscription fee, which starts at $13 per month for a multi-camera system. You can also store clips locally by investing in the Arlo base station, too.

The entire package, when purchased separately, totals to $850. This low $280 price is, quite literally, an unreal deal ahead of Black Friday. Add these to your cart to take advantage of this deal and $320 savings while it lasts.