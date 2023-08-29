Sony/Pocket-lint Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS $150 $250 Save $100 Save $100 on the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling over-ear headphones today only at Best Buy. $150 at Best Buy

If you love your music but want some extra, punchy base for your tunes, you can opt for some of the best headphones on the market. While they're great, they come with a hefty price tag - and right now, you can score equally brilliant noise-canceling and bass boost for less. The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones just dropped in price at Best Buy in a daily deal, meaning you can save $100 if you buy them today and only spend $150 instead of the usual $250.

Why you should take advantage of this Sony WH-XB910N headphones deal now

If you love to hear the bass in your music, these headphones are for you. The headphones offer technology that enhances the low-end frequencies, so you can get great bass for your music. Plus, with a built-in Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, the headphones also restores the high-frequency sound that’s often lost during music compression into a digital format. In other words, you'll get the best of both worlds with this headset: Boosted low frequencies and enhanced high frequencies for rich audio.

And, with the app, you can adjust your music to presets, so if you want to listen to classical music and get the rich cello swells or enhance those guitar riffs in your latest rock obsession, you can with a few quick taps. And If you're not feeling any of the presets, no worries as you can create and save your own in Sony Headphones Connect.

Plus, whether you’re taking them on a flight or just using them to commute, you don’t have to worry about a constant recharge. After all, they offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. With a quick 10-minute charge, you’ll get an extra 4.5 hours of playback time if you're in a pinch.

Pair these with two Bluetooth devices and easily swap between them for hands-free calls on your phone or just easy listening on your laptop. The headphones also come with a user-friendly touchpad, so you can play, pause, and more with just a quick tap or two.

Right now, the savings look to be a daily deal. If you're seeking some great audio with some top-notch savings, now is the time to buy these headphones. Add them to your cart to score this deal before the $100 savings expires.