Key Takeaways A new image of what is believed to be the OnePlus 13R has been posted by OnePlus' brand president.

The photos show the OnePlus Ace 5 in China, expected to be rebranded and launched globally as the OnePlus 13R.

The OnePlus 13R is expected to launch globally early next year.

OnePlus officially announced recently that the OnePlus 13 will be making its highly anticipated global debut in January. Now, we might have our first official look at the company's mid-range alternative, the OnePlus 13R, poised to launch early next year as well.

Louis Lee, OnePlus' brand president, posted a photo on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) of the new OnePlus Ace 5 in China. It is expected to launch globally rebranded as the OnePlus 13R (via Notebookcheck). The photos have since been widely posted on X.

It is still unclear whether the OnePlus 13R's global launch will coincide with the OnePlus 13's launch in January or if the phone will be launched separately.

A capable mid-range alternative

The OnePlus 13R is gearing up to be a great budget phone

Just a few weeks ago, an image of the OnePlus 13R leaked, and it looks very similar to what was posted by OnePlus' brand president. The official photos of the Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R globally) show it has a slim metal frame, a hole-punch camera cutout, a flat screen with thin bezels, and a volume and power button on the right edge of the phone. It's tough to tell the exact color of the phone because of the photo's lighting, but it looks green.

Although the OnePlus 13R might look like a flagship device, it is, in fact, a mid-range alternative to the OnePlus 13. The most significant difference between the two handsets is its processing power. The OnePlus 13R is rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the OnePlus 13 has Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor may be a year old, but it still packs quite a punch, and it powers many of this year's flagship devices like the Galaxy 24 Ultra and the OnePlus 12.

Leaks further suggest the OnePlus 13R will have a 6.78-inch 1264 x 2780 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also pack a 6,000mAh battery like the OnePlus 13. As a big fan of mid-range phones, I'm really excited to see the OnePlus 13R in action. Based on these new images and the leaks in the past few weeks, it's gearing up to be a worthy competitor next year to Apple's long-awaited iPhone SE 4.