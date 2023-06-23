Fans of Sony phones can look forward to new handsets for years to come after an announcement by Qualcomm that will ensure the two companies work together for the foreseeable future.

This new announcement means that Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips will beat at the heart of Sony phones as part of a "multi-year collaboration." It's a deal that should mean that Sony will continue to work on future phones in the coming years, something that perhaps hadn't been guaranteed until this point. And now we know that those phones should have Qualcomm's finest silicon inside.

Qualcomm's making all the right noises

The announcement came via a Qualcomm press release in which the company said that the deal is as much of a joint effort as anything else. Quite how much of a joint effort it will really be remains to be seen, and whether we can expect something similar to Samsung's special Galaxy-branded Qualcomm chips is another matter entirely.

That isn't stopping Qualcomm from making all the right noises, though. "The joint efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines, providing users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more immersive user experiences," the statement reads. That statement very much seems to suggest that Qualcomm sees this deal as a "collaboration" that will see "both companies aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile technology, delivering unparalleled user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry."

As for Sony, it only recently revealed the Xperia 1 V, a phone that is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In typical Sony fashion is aimed at bloggers and other content creators. But if Sony is going to make anything close to a dent into Samsung, OnePlus, and Google's share of the market it's going to need to branch out into something a little less laser-focused on specific groups of buyers.

Sony phone fans will now hope that the company's relationship with Qualcomm will see the launch of a true flagship phone in the future with a high-end Qualcomm chip inside. Some might argue that the Xperia 1 V might is indeed that phone, but with a starting price that can make even iPhone buyers' eyes water, there's perhaps another problem that needs to be solved there.