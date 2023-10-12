Innocn / Pocket-lint Innocn 40C1R $400 $600 Save $200 The Innocn 40C1R is a Prime Day mainstay as it tends to go on sale during all of these events. For $400, you get a whopping 40 inches of screen real estate in an ultrawide format at 1440p resolution. It's on sale now for $400. $400 at Amazon

The Innocn 40C1R is almost always on sale during Amazon Prime Day events, and that includes this one. It typically goes for $600 and is on sale for $400 right now. It may even remain on sale after the event ends for a period of time. That's not a bad price for a 1440p ultra wide monitor, until you consider the fact that this thing is 40-inches, which is massive for a computer monitor.

Why should you buy the Innocn 40C1R this Prime Day?

Well, for starters, because it's impressively big. It's almost too big, in fact. A 40-inch 21:9 display is 47-inches across and 21-inches tall. Make sure you measure your desk space before purchase to make sure you have enough space. At that size, you can sit a fairly sizable distance away from the screen and it'll still cover most of your vision.

On the spec end of things, it's fairly strong. It covers 95% of the DCI-P3 colorspace so it'll work well for most types of content, be it gaming or work. The contrast ratio is higher than average for an IPS display, and every one of them comes with a calibration report out of the box since the monitor is factory calibrated for color accuracy. There's some minor ghosting in fast-moving dark scenes, but it's not noticeable most of the time unless you really look for it.

There aren't many deals as good as this one at this price range. There are better monitors, but they're smaller, and they usually cost a few hundred more than this one. Be warned, though, that the 40C1R is pretty heavy, so be careful when taking it out of the box.