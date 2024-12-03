Attractive TVs are super trendy right now, with consumers seeking models that are made with design and style in mind. Since Samsung introduced The Frame many years ago, manufacturers have sought ways to make smart TVs that are thin, attractive, and offer consumers a chance to look at something worthwhile, even when it's not technically on. While most lifestyle TVs certainly seem gimmicky, The Frame and its progeny are definitely here to stay.

If you're in the market for one of these more artistic smart TVs, with their slim designs and extensive art galleries, consider Hisense's budget-friendly addition to the category. For Cyber Monday, 55-inch version of its Canvas TV is on sale for $700, down from $1,000. Here's why it's worth a look.

Hisense S7N CanvasTV $698 $1000 Save $302 This ultra-slim smart TV makes for an attractive addition to the home with its stylish frame and Art Mode feature. The QLED screen provides bright, vivid imagery, and a high refresh rate suits live sports and gaming. $698 at Amazon

A stylish QLED TV that turns into a work of art

The Canvas TV is ultra-thin with a detachable frame.

The appeal of this version of lifestyle TV is twofold. Firstly, it boasts an attractive frame that makes the physical TV look more than just some cumbersome electronic piece that takes up space in your home. The design is intentional and geared for people who embrace a minimalist look; it's meant to be mounted on the wall, sitting flush so that it's not necessarily the focal point of space when you're not watching it. You can also switch out the frame on the Canvas TV as you see fit.

The second appeal is that this Canvas TV, and others like it, have a separate setting for when it's "off." These ambient modes are very popular, and most new TVs have some kind of option for you to put something aesthetic on the screen in the background of your daily life. Here it's an Art Mode, where users can select specific works of art or opt for a slideshow of paintings to appear on-screen. The matte display and low light settings for Art Mode make this TV a little more special; there's not just a black, empty screen when it's turned off.

Hisense S7N CanvasTV $698 $1000 Save $302 Display Technology QLED Refresh Rate 144 Resolution 4K HDR? Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Ports HDMI 2.1 FreeSync Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes Expand $698 at Amazon

Of course, such TVs need to look good when they're on, too. The Canvas TV boasts a 4K QLED screen providing vivid colors and impressive brightness, offering an immersive display that will hold up in well-lit spaces. That the screen resists glare will also benefit those who will often watch TV during the daytime. It also includes a high native refresh rate and gaming features, ideal for those playing titles on the latest gen consoles. This Hisense TV also includes Google TV, a popular operating system that integrates easily with Google's ecosystem of products and allows for a high level of personalization.

There are a lot of silly lifestyle TVs out there, including one that's in a briefcase , but this isn't one of them. A smart TV that provides immersive entertainment when it's on while also looking attractive on the wall when it's off is a worthy addition to your home, especially when it's on sale.