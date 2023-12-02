Key Takeaways I swapped Apple Music for Spotify last year just for the thrill of sharing my Spotify Wrapped on social media.

Now, Pudding's AI tool is here to judge my music taste, based on this year's Spotify Wrapped.

It's fun to try. Just be prepared to be absolutely roasted.

Happy Spotify Wrapped season to all who celebrate. The biggest thing that converted me from an Apple Music advocate to a self-proclaimed Spotify stan this year was the incentive of getting my Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year to post to my Instagram story and instigate my group chats.

After a whole year of streaming on Spotify, I finally got it. And in one minute, Pudding's AI tool completely destroyed my year's long music taste.

Related What is Spotify and how does it work? Read our guide to Spotify, what it is, how much it costs and how it works. All the details you need to know about the music streaming service.

What is this AI tool that can evaluate your music taste?

The website pudding.cool created an artificial intelligence tool meant to judge how bad your streaming music taste is - so you can find out exactly what everyone is saying behind your back after you've posted your Spotify Wrapped on social media. I put the AI tool to the test to see exactly how bad my music taste is. (Please don't judge. I’ve had enough of that today.)

Charlotte Maracina / Pocket-lint

How to use Pudding's AI tool

1. Once you get to the Pudding AI website, log into either your Apple Music or Spotify account. The website will use the data from your accounts to judge your music taste. And I mean really judge your music taste.

Close

2. After getting a full grasp of your music library, the platform will ask you questions about your music choices to get to know you a little better. The questions range from asking if you're mentally stable to which of your artists you'd want to marry.

I recommend you brace yourself for the follow-up questions, as the AI is both cutting, silly, hilarious, and can be risqué. Parents of adolescents and teens using Spotify may want to be aware of some of the questions included, like the one below.

Charlotte Maracina / Pocket-lint

3. After answering some questions, then comes the dreaded moment: the results.

Close

How does this tool judge your music taste?

According to the Pudding website, "This is a satirical project and does not use real artificial intelligence, but a faux-pretentious music-loving AI. The code creates a custom blend of jokes from our database paired with the insights found in the artist, album, genre, and track data from your Spotify or Apple Music." So you can rest assured that while the tool is dragging you and your tastes, it is supposed to be from a 'music snob,' so let your basic music taste fly in peace and don't take it to heart too badly.

Will the website save my login information for Apple or Spotify?

According to Pudding, "This project does not save any Spotify or Apple Music data. When you log in with Spotify or Apple account, it creates a special, one-time code to read your top songs and tracks, as well as recent playlists. That access goes away until you come back."

Can I only use this website for Spotify Wrapped?

No. You can have your music taste roasted all year long if that's what you're into. The website runs all year long and is open to both Spotify and Apple Music users.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Every year, Spotify sends its listeners a summary of their streaming habits over the past year. Check out our feature below for all the details.

The fun slideshow includes your top artists, songs, genres along with stats of how often you listened to each song and the days that you streamed the most music. You can access your Spotify Wrapped at spotify.com/wrapped.

Is there a Wrapped for Apple Music users?

Apple Music has something similar to Spotify called Apple Music Replay. Replay doesn't include as many stats or fun graphics like Wrapped does, but users can still see their top artists and top songs.