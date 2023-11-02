TCL / Pocket-Lint TCL S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV $400 $530 Save $130 Save 25 per cent on this TCL 4K Smart TV with Fire TV, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Airplay compatibility and watch your shows the way they were meant to be seen $430 at Amazon $400 at Amazon

There's something to be said for having the family round for the big game with grandma's chili served up in large quantities and seeing your favorite receiver score that all-important touchdown in every exquisite pixel on your big 4K smart TV. And if you don't have one already, there's no time like the present to get your hands on a wall-busting 65-inch smart TV with 4K resolution and built-in smarts at an affordable price. Back down to its lowest every price, TCL's Series 4 Smart TV has 65-inches of real estate and packs in Amazon's Fire TV software that gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps - all for just $400 and without waiting for Black Friday.

Why TCL's 65-inch Series 4 Smart TV is worth your money

Besides a mammoth 65-inches of 4K viewing pleasure, TCL's Series 4 Smart TV is packed with all the features you need for an enjoyable audiovisual experience. The 120Hz motion rate ensures that fast-packed action is smooth and judder-free and there is also cinematic sound courtesy of Dolby Atmos. Formats such as HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision are supported which means that you'll get the best picture possible regardless of how you are watching the game. Gamers are also catered for with the presence of the Auto Game Mode function which lowers input lag and latency, so you never miss a shot. Besides it's feature-rich software, it also looks good powered off thanks to its bezel-less edge-to-edge glass design.

With its trio of HDMI ports (one of which is eARC), there's a slot for all your devices whether it's a gaming console, set-top box, or AV receiver. If you don't care for paid-for streaming apps you can catch up on live and free TV via Sling TV, YouTube TV, Freevee, Pluto TV, and a lot more. Apple's HomeKit and Airplay are also supported which means you can share videos from your iPhone or iPad with ease as well as control your smart home devices via Amazon Alexa.

Sometimes, going big and going home is an option and so it is with TCL's 65-inch Series 4 Smart TV with Fire TV built-in is now down to its lowest ever price $400 on Amazon right now, giving you a neat $130 saving.