Anker 332 USB-C Hub

These days, you can't do much of anything without power, but getting it from one device to another can be a royal pain. Even though device manufacturers are slowly shifting towards the USB-C standard (thanks, Apple, for finally joining in) there are still a bunch of other cord and input styles on the market that need to be dealt with. Sure, you could buy an individual charger and port setup for each different kind of cord, but the smart movie is getting an all-in-one hub. With this highly-reviewed Anker model on sale for half price, there's no better time to get one.

Why you should buy the Anker 332 USB-C hub

Using a single USB-C connector, this sleek and compact model can do a ton of different things. Charge up to three devices with 85W pass-through charging; one USB-C port and a pair of USB-A ports enable that. Data transfer is also quick and reliable, with 5GPS of speed over each. Once you've connected it to a laptop of other device, you can use the HDMI port to stream video to a separate monitor, projector or other display. It's compatible with both Windows and MacOS devices, as well as iPads. The Anker 332 is a breeze to set up and operate, and comes with an 18-month worry-free warranty.

Anker is one of the best-known names in the power supply business, creating chargers, cords and hubs that are durable and long-lasting. This one is no exception, with excellent build quality and materials for the price.

Managing the tangle of cords and wires that comes with modern day computing can be a hassle. This hub lets you take a single USB-C port on your desktop or laptop and transform it into a multipurpose portal for data, charging, video and more. It's an affordable solution to peripheral complexity and won't be on sale for this price much longer, so jump on it before it's gone.