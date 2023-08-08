Best Buy/Pocket-lint Insignia Class N10 Series 40-inch Full HD LED TV $109 $189 Save $80 The Insignia Class N10 series comes with 1080p resolution along with plenty of ports for hooking up your favorite gaming consoles, streaming devices, and more. At less than $200, it's a great option for dorm rooms and smaller space rooms. $109 at Best Buy

Save on a new TV for your dorm room before move-in day with Best Buy's daily deal on the Insignia Class N10 Series 40-inch Full HD LED TV. For today only, you can get the TV for only $109, saving you $80 off the original price.

Why you should buy the Insignia Class N10 Series 40-inch Full HD LED TV

Supporting a HDMI ARC, the Insignia allows you to add an AV receiver without the need for an extra cable. It's a basic TV, but still comes with the ability to have multiple connections for your gaming console, streaming device, speakers, and more. Plus, with a USB port, headphone jack, and digital optical audio output, you can customize your connections and enjoy your TV viewing how you like it.

An LED TV with Full HD, the Insignia promises a wide range of great colors and contrast for memorable viewing. It won't be as detailed or crisp as some of the top-notch TVs on the market, but for only $109, it's worth the investment as a dorm room TV or a bedroom panel. Plus, you'll still get solid detailing from that 1080p resolution that the Full HD offers.

And, if you're in an apartment this school year, it is wall mountable with a VESA pattern 200 x 200.

Also included with this TV? Free Apple TV+ for three months. You also will get Amazon Music Unlimited free for four months and FuboTV free for 30 days. All of these great features plus add-ons make this a solid deal. Add it to your cart today and enjoy the $80 savings, bringing the cost down to only $109.