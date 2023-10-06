Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest folding phone from Samsung. It brings a refined design compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with some great internal upgrades. $1500 at Amazon

We love that Samsung is taking risks in the cell phone space. With everybody content to follow in Apple's footsteps, their dedication to unique form factors like the Fold and Flip series is awesome. It doesn't hurt that these are also some of the best Android phones on the market. Chopping $300 off the purchase price of a new Fold 5 is a can't-miss deal.

Why You Should Get A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Here's the basic rundown on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: when closed, it has the form- factor of a standard cell phone with a big, bright cover display.When opened on the hinge, however, it reveals a juicy 7.2-inch internal display and increases to the size of a small tablet. Both screens are durable and responsive, and the additional real estate lets you do cool stuff like drag content from one app to another. This is an incredible gaming phone that will totally turn heads.

Read our review for more information, but in a nutshell we believe that "the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now feels complete, whereas to me, the Z Fold 4 felt as though it was still a work in progress." The last iteration of the phone didn't fold completely flat, which made it feel a little awkward, but the new design is luxurious and durable. We know it's kind of a jump to go to a folding phone, but these are really the wave of the future, combining everything you love about your ordinary mobile device with a bigger screen when you need it.

Finally, the phone is also future-proof, as Samsung has one of the best software update policies in the market, promising four years of OS updates and five years of security. This phone is a bit of an investment, but if you want to stand out from the crowd it's a choice pick, especially at this price.