Key Takeaways Be ready for three new Pixel phones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel Fold 2.

We may also see the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

We'll definitely hear more about Google's plans for Android and AI.

Google caught people a little by surprise on June 25 when it announced its annual Made by Google event for August 13. Not only is that earlier than usual, the event is taking place at its headquarters in Mountain View, California rather than in New York City. We're not sure why -- it could be that Google is trying to distance itself from Apple's usual September unveiling of new iPhones.

A second possibility, though, is that Google simply has a lot to announce and wants to make a big splash. Rumors certainly support that idea. Here's a collection of all the major announcements we're expecting, ranging from new Pixel devices to developments with Android and Google Gemini.

1 Pixel 9 and 9 Pro

The stars of the show

Rozetked

Google advertises the event as spotlighting Pixel devices, which virtually guarantees that we'll see the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. The flagships are rumored to be getting a design overhaul, including new sizes, a new camera bump layout, and fully flat edges similar to those on the iPhone 15. Both phones should use Google Tensor G4 processors designed to accelerate AI features like Gemini.

Many other details of the phones are hazy, but it's possible that the Pixel 9 will be the first non-Pro Pixel to include a telephoto lens, not just wide and ultra-wide options. Smartphone makers in general have been stingy about bringing telephotos to cheaper phones. Adding one could set the 9 apart from a legion of products in the same price bracket.

There have also been rumors of a third Pixel 9 variant, but we're not counting on it unless new information pops up.

2 Pixel Fold 2

Sleeker and more powerful

Google

Google's second foldable should incorporate a Tensor G4 chip and an overall slimmer design, matched by thinner bezels. It may also switch to a more conventional aspect ratio for its internal screen -- the Fold 1 (above) was oddly wide, interfering with some apps. RAM is meanwhile expected to increase from 12GB to 16GB, matching many desktop and laptop computers.

The device's rear-facing camera bump could include as many as four cameras, although their specs are up in the air. The Fold 2 is most likely to launch in October alongside the Pixel 9, putting it in sync with the normal Pixel launch window.

3 Pixel Watch 3

Third time's the charm

Hellbent on competing with the Apple Watch, Google is already poised to show off a third-generation Pixel Watch. The biggest change is predicted to be a larger 45mm option in addition to the 41mm size offered previously. That would equal the Apple Watch Series 9, and better compete with sizings from brands like Garmin and Samsung.

It should ship in October if it follows the trajectory of previous models. Little else is known -- it could get a faster processor, and support for ultra-wideband (UWB). The latter would be handy for technologies like Find My Device and Android digital car key.

4 Pixel Buds Pro 2

File under maybe

The only meaningful rumor in this instance, courtesy of 9to5Google, is that Google is working on the product. But it makes sense for new Pixel Buds to arrive alongside other new Pixel products, since someone snapping up a Pixel 9 or Pixel Fold may want to upgrade their audio, too.

Hypothetically, Google could deliver enhanced sound quality and noise cancelation (ANC). It might also want to include new AI features, and UWB for precise location tracking in Find My Device. All of these ideas are speculative however, so don't hold your breath.

5 Android 15 and Gemini

Nothing new under the sun?

Google

The keynote should also include sections about Android and AI, but we're not expecting any earthshaking news (so far). Android 15 is already in public beta, and Google revealed many of its plans for Gemini at Google I/O 2024. Instead the focus is liable to be on filling in details, like launch dates and compatibility.

Since Google will have new hardware, we could see previously unannounced features dependent on having the Tensor G4 or other advanced specs. Apple regularly pulls something similar with iOS, revealing most upcoming features at its WWDC 2024 keynote in June but saving the full slate for its September iPhone launch.