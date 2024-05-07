Key Takeaways Apple announced the Pencil Pro alongside its new iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.

Apple has officially unveiled its latest iPad lineup, and the company has taken the opportunity to refresh its accessory offerings alongside the new tablets.This latest addition to the Apple Pencil product line is the Pencil Pro, and it packs a host of new tech hardware on the inside.

Here are 6 things you should know about the company's brand new Apple Pencil Pro.

1 It's compatible with all the latest iPads announced by Apple

Owners of older iPads will have to make do with one of the existing Apple Pencil models

Apple's new Pencil Pro is exclusively compatible with the latest iPad models introduced by the company during its May 7th event. Specifically, the stylus will work with the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and the iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

Ending the era of Lighting-based iPad peripherals.

This means owners of existing iPad models, Pro or otherwise, will have to make do with one of the other styli in Apple's portfolio. The company continues to sell the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), as well as the Apple Pencil (USB-C) on its website. With the release of the Pencil Pro, the company appears to have removed the Apple Pencil (1st-generation) from its storefront altogether, ending the era of Lighting-based iPad peripherals.

2 It brings Find My compatibility

Misplacing your Apple Pencil will (hopefully) become a thing of the past

Apple's new Pencil Pro includes built-in compatibility with the company's Find My network. This means you'll be able to pinpoint the precise location of the stylus using your iPhone, much in the same way as something like an AirTag.

Considering how expensive Apple's new stylus peripheral is, Find My compatibility is a welcome addition.

The exact technical details are unconfirmed, but it's likely that the Pencil Pro is outfitted with UWB connectivity to enable the Find My feature. We'll have to wait to test it out in person, but if UWB is onboard, the Pencil Pro should be trackable to a fairly precise degree. Considering how expensive Apple's new stylus peripheral is, Find My compatibility is a welcome addition.

3 It introduces a built-in gyroscope

The gyro sensor unlocks a new 'barrel roll' feature

The Apple Pencil Pro has a gyroscope built-in to its body -- a first for an Apple-branded stylus.

"A new gyroscope allows you to rotate the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools," says Apple. The Apple Pencil already supports tilt functionality, which intelligently adjusts the inking experience to offer changes in stroke width and opacity.

This new gyro addition, on the other hand, appears to unlock the ability to physically roll the stylus and change the orientation of various tools and brushes.

4 It supports a brand-new squeeze gesture

Squeezing is no longer exclusive to the AirPods Pro

In addition to the Pencil Pro's built-in gyroscope, a new pressure sensor is also incorporated into the stylus.

"Apple Pencil Pro can sense when you squeeze it and brings up a new palette, so you can quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors," says Apple.

The new squeeze gesture appears to supplement, but not replace, the existing double tap gesture we've grown accustomed to with the Apple Pencil (2nd-generation). We'll have to test it in the real world, but the concept of squeezing the stylus to perform actions or access menus sounds quite intuitive at a conceptual level.

5 It has built-in haptic feedback

Bringing some of the advanced iPhone haptic tech to the Pencil

The Apple Pencil Pro introduces a vibration motor to the stylus, which aims to provide some additional tactility to the inking experience. Jotting notes and sketching on a glass tablet screen can sometimes feel jarring, so the addition of haptic sensations to the experience is a welcome one.

"A custom haptic engine provides precise feedback that you can feel. When you squeeze or double-tap, you’ll feel a light pulse confirming the action," according to Apple.

The concept isn't a new one -- Microsoft's Surface Slim Pen 2 also offers haptic feedback in an attempt to better mimic a pencil-on-paper feel. We'll have to wait and see how Apple's implementation of the feature compares to the one engineered over at Microsoft.

6 It's available starting May 15

The Apple Pencil Pro can be ordered now via the company's website

Apple's Pro stylus can be ordered directly off of the company's website, with a disclaimer reading "available starting 5/15." Depending on where you live, both delivery and in-store pickup options are available at checkout.

You also have the option to engrave the stylus with your choice of letters, numbers, or emojis at no extra cost.

The Apple Pencil Pro is listed for $129.00 in the US, with the option to pay in 12 installments of $10.75 per month. If you order through Apple, you also have the option to engrave the stylus with your choice of letters, numbers, or emojis at no extra cost.