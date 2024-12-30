People are often elated when they get a new iPhone, whether it's their fifth one or their first smartphone of any kind. But if you've gone through initial setup, staring at Apple's default home screen can be a little daunting. Even if it's not, you could easily miss out on the full experience if you just start plugging away with the apps and settings in front of you.

Here, I'll cover both preferable ideas and absolute musts when you've got a new iPhone, whether it's a top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro , a regular iPhone 16 , or a less expensive option like last year's iPhone 15 . I'm assuming you've already completed Apple's mandatory setup steps, such as creating or signing into an Apple Account.

Avoid surprise compatibility issues

In theory, once you've completed initial setup, your iPhone should already have the latest version of iOS. But Apple regularly seeds minor "point" releases for the platform, so there's a chance that your iPhone may need to be updated again to take advantage of the latest bug and security patches. In the age of Apple Intelligence, you might even be missing out on major features if you're still running iOS 18.0 rather than 18.1 or later. You can check for iOS releases by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If new software is available, be sure you've got plenty of power before you start downloading, and at least 30 minutes you can afford to be phone-free. The process may take longer depending on your Wi-Fi or cellular speeds.

If you're pairing your iPhone with a new or existing Apple Watch, don't forget to update your Watch at the same time -- some features might not work as expected if watchOS is on an older release than iOS. You can scan for watchOS updates by opening the Watch app and then navigating to General > Software Update. You'll need to keep your Watch on its charger, and your iPhone nearby and connected to Wi-Fi. Updates also won't start until your Watch has at least 50 percent charge, so the best time to update is usually when you're getting ready for bed, or when you're preoccupied with desk work and not going anywhere for a while.

2 Download and log into all the third-party apps you need

Just don't fill your iPhone to the brim

Apple would love it if you only ever used first-party apps, and that may genuinely simplify your life if you can make it work. The reality, though, is that Apple doesn't make an app for everything, and there are often better alternatives out there when they do. You'll want the Gmail app if that's where your email comes from, for example, and many people prefer to listen to Spotify over Apple Music. Visit the App Store to download apps for all the services you use regularly. Once you've downloaded everything you plan to, open each app and sign in.

Now may also be a good time to browse for extra apps, but avoid the rookie mistake of downloading everything that looks halfway interesting. In practice, you'll end up ditching some or most of these apps, and they'll waste time, storage, and/or money in the meantime. Stick to the apps you're already familiar with until there's a compelling reason to download something new.

3 Put widgets on your homescreen and lockscreen

No one needs a sea of app icons anymore

My own iPhone's homescreen is packed with icons instead of widgets, but that's because I've been using iPhones for nearly a decade, before Apple decided to add widgets or the App Library. If you've got a fresh iPhone, you've got an opportunity to turn your homescreen into an info-packed widget dashboard. Just tap and hold an icon to see widget options, or else in an empty space, then Edit > Add Widget. All widgets can be repositioned as you like, and many of them can be resized to show more data. Some common widgets to add include Weather, Calendar, and Reminders, but you may want ones for other common tasks like music playback, or driving to work with Google Maps.

You can add a handful of widgets to your lockscreen by going to Settings > Wallpaper, tapping Customize on the lockscreen you want to use, then selecting the widget tray (below the time). Note that lockscreen widgets tend to be small and mostly useful if you've got an iPhone with an always-on display (currently meaning a Pro). On my iPhone 16 Pro, for example, I have two Weather widgets for current conditions and precipitation forecasts, plus a Battery widget showing the status of my Apple Watch. Those are handy when my iPhone is acting like a smart display, but mostly pointless if I'm about to unlock.

4 Customize your lockscreen with new colors, fonts, and wallpaper

Make the iPhone experience more personal

While you're adding lockscreen widgets, you might as well change the color, size, and/or style of your lockscreen's fonts by tapping on its time tray. Apple doesn't let you reposition anything except widgets, but these tweaks can go a long way towards making an iPhone feel like it's yours, not something off the shelf.

We've got a comprehensive guide to customizing your lockscreen, so I won't cover topics like switching your wallpaper. I will, however, suggest scouring the web for high-resolution artwork that fits your personality. There are many free wallpaper sources online, such as Unsplash and Reddit's r/amoledbackgrounds. You can always use your own photos if that suits you.

New with iOS 18 is the ability to customize the action shortcuts at the bottom of the lockscreen, which normally default to Flashlight and Camera toggles. I'd recommend leaving them as-is, but if you've got an iPhone 16 with dedicated Action and Camera Control buttons, you may enjoy the flexibility.

FAQ

Q: Do I need to pay for Apple subscriptions for my new iPhone?

Strictly speaking, every Apple subscription service is optional. You're welcome to use third-party music, video, news, fitness, and cloud storage apps. Through Apple's Music and TV apps on your Mac or Windows PC, you can sync your own music and video files.

The one subscription you'll almost certainly need is iCloud+. Apple is stingy with free iCloud storage, limiting it to just 5GB — that may not be enough for a single iPhone backup, let alone syncing a lifetime of photos and videos. Expect to pay at least $1 per month to bump up to 50GB of storage.

Q: Should I stick with Apple's Safari browser?

You can if you like. It's intensely privacy-focused, and benefits from deeper Apple feature integration than other iPhone browsers.

That said, some people don't like Safari's interface, and third-party browsers can offer unique advantages. Using Google Chrome, for example, will let you sync your bookmarks and history across many platforms, not just iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.