Key Takeaways Identify the intended use for your noise-cancelling headphones

Test the comfort and fit of the headphones, considering long-term wear

Consider adjustable noise control and transparency mode for varied environments

Shopping for new headphones can be a hassle when there are so many features to consider. A lot of people end up paring it down to needing wireless noise - cancelling headphones, but after that, how do you choose when there are so many on the market?

Of course, all headphones are made differently, even ones in the same category, or even the same price range. So if you're not sure what to look out for and consider when choosing a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, here are some key factors to think about.

1 Consider where you want to use the headphones

Environmental factors can determine a lot

One of the most important things to consider when you're in the market for noise-cancelling headphones is what you actually need them for. Some people just want noise-cancelling headphones for when they're at work and want to focus, or they might want them for a commute where they don't want to hear the loud droning noises of the bus or the train.

These considerations are important because not all noise-cancelling headphones are built the same. If you only need them for shorter periods of time, long battery life may not be a super important consideration. In cases where the noise level you're blocking out is really loud, you'll want to opt for a pair of headphones with the best noise-cancelling performance possible, so the headphones are actually useful.

2 Figure out how comfortable the headphones are

You don't want an uncomfortable pair of cans on your head for hours

If you're going to be wearing a pair of headphones for an extended period of time, be it two hours or six hours, you're definitely going to want them to fit you comfortably. This means a cushioned headband, soft ear pads, and potentially channels for glasses if you wear glasses.

So you should look into the materials the headphones are made with, such as if the ear pads are made with memory foam, as well as how heavy the headphones are. Reading reviews of specific headphones to see how comfortable they are on others is great for gaining some perspective, and I do strongly recommend going into a store to check out any headphones before you buy them so you can see for yourself how they actually feel.

3 How much noise-cancelling performance do you really require?

Different people require different amounts of noise-cancellation

Related to use case, knowing how well the noise-cancelling performs is crucial for knowing how well they'll actually serve you. You're not going to find perfect, high-performance noise-cancelling in every pair of headphones, and if you're trying to save some money and don't need a ton of help, you might not even need the best noise-cancelling out there.

The best way to figure out if the noise-cancelling performance on a pair of headphones is right for you is to test them out in person.

A few good ways to find out how well headphones perform is by reading what others have to say about the performance and how it compares to other headphones you might be familiar with or know to be benchmarks, as well as consulting charts online from people with the appropriate equipment for measuring attenuation. You're going to fare best if you can get your hands on a pair in store or from a friend to try out, so you can get a feel for the noise-cancelling performance yourself.

4 Figure out if you need transparency mode too

For some, awareness is as important

Since noise-cancelling is done using microphones, which capture environmental noise and then cancel it out using anti-noise, this means a good amount of noise-cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode feature for when you want to hear the world around you. This can be important if you're exercising or if you're walking and want to be aware of any cars or bikes around you, or if you need to be aware of people in your environment, like at work.

If transparency mode is something you might need, check the details of the pair of headphones you're looking at to make sure, because transparency mode isn't necessarily a guaranteed feature, as simple as it is to implement. As well, like noise-cancelling, not all transparency features are built the same or perform the same, so some might sound perfectly clear, while others might sound a little strange if the microphone isn't as good. Looking at reviews specifically about the transparency feature on a pair of headphones can help guide you to find the right pair for you.

5 Does it have adjustable noise control?

Variability can be important for many people

If you plan on using your noise-cancelling headphones in a variety of different environments with different needs, you might also want to have the ability to adjust levels of noise-cancelling. This is usually done through an accompanying app on your phone, so you can check to see if the mobile app that comes with the headphones has that feature available.

This way, you'll be able to turn up noise-cancelling as much as possible for louder environments like planes and trains, and keep it a bit lower at work if you need to be able to hear when someone is talking to you. Some headphones, like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, have adaptive noise-cancelling, so the amount of noise-cancellation can change with you depending on your environment. That kind of feature is usually found in more expensive noise-cancelling headphones, so if you need that, you'll want to make sure your budget allows it.

6 Is Bluetooth multipoint a non-negotiable?

As common as it is, not all wireless headphones have it

Bluetooth multipoint connection is a really great feature to have if you want to be able to switch between two devices like your laptop and phone seamlessly, and if you're in a noisy environment and want to keep the distractions out, multipoint could really come in handy. That way, whether you're on a commute or at work or anything else, you can easily take a call and then go back to working on your laptop without letting any of the loud droning of the world around you in.

While multipoint is becoming a more common feature, it's not guaranteed. You're more likely to find multipoint in more expensive noise-cancelling headphones, but you should absolutely check to make sure that the headphones you're looking at do have it, if that's an important feature for you.