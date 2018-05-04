On 4 May every year we see a number of companies launching products, or gearing their marketing around Star Wars fans. But it's not just about getting new Star Wars-branded Adidas sneakers and phone accessories. Sometimes it's making your existing gadgets a bit more Star Wars-y.

Continuing a trend it started in 2018, Amazon has rolled out a number of fun commands to Alexa to celebrate Star Wars Day. So whether you have an Echo Dot or Echo Show, or just some Alexa-enabled headphones, you can join in the fun without buying anything new.

Here are some of the latest Star Wars commands to ask your Alexa device

You can try this out on any Echo device you have or via the Alexa app on your phone. Be warned that they won't go much further than just giving you that initial reponse, but they might amuse any fans of Star Wars.

Alexa, talk like Yoda.

Alexa, talk like Chewbacca

Alexa, talk like Darth Vader

Alexa, talk like Jabba the Hut

Alexa, talk like R2-D2

Alexa, talk like Princess Leia

Alexa, talk like Han Solo

Alexa, talk like C-3PO

Alexa, talk like Luke Skywalker

Alexa, talk like Jar Jar Binks

Alexa, use the Force

Alexa, may the Force be with you

Alexa, May the fourth be with you

Alexa, who is the best Jedi?

Alexa, aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper

Alexa, these aren't the droids you're looking for

Alexa, give me a Star Wars quote

Alexa, that's no moon

Alexa, do you like Star Wars?

Alexa, aren’t you a little tall for a stormtrooper?

Alexa, what’s the Jedi code?

Alexa, I am your father

Alexa, there is no try

Alexa, tell me a Princess Leia Quote

Alexa, when is Star Wars Day?

Alexa, what order should I watch Star Wars in?

Alexa, who is Luke Skywalker’s father?

Alexa, tell me a Star Wars joke

Alexa, tell me a Star Wars quote

Alexa, how fast is the Millennium Falcon?

You can also listen to a "Best of Star Wars" playlist on Amazon Music. Just ask: "Alexa, play the Best of Star Wars playlist" and be transported to another galaxy far, far away.

If Alexa isn't giving you the fulfillment you want on Star Wars day, then of course the best thing to do is settle down and enjoy the movies and TV series. We have a complete guide to the best order to watch the Star Wars movies, which is now a lot easier with Disney+ giving access to everything so you can stream on demand. If you're lucky enough to own the Echo Show 15, then you can even use Fire TV on your Echo Show to dive into Disney+ and stream to your heart's content.