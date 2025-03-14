Summary EVs are quieter and require less maintenance, but there are flipsides to those features.

For some trips, you'll have to factor in temperature impact and charging downtime.

You may be called on to answer questions about EVs, no matter which brand you own.

Some people get easily overwhelmed by new technology, but not me. I've always wanted technology to move further and faster -- we should all be wearing VR headsets in our self-driving cars , as far I'm concerned. To quote a YACHT song, I thought the future would be cooler.

In 2018, I was at least able to get my hands on my first electric car , a Nissan Leaf. I've since started riding PEVs (personal electric vehicles) too, including bikes, boards, scooters, and unicycles. I've learned a number of things about EV ownership over the years. Some of these you might recognize in the abstract, if you haven't driven an EV yourself, but they can have an outsized impact when you deal with them every day.

Related What you need to know before buying an e-bike Don't just buy the cheapest e-bike you can find -- you can do better.

1 The quietness of EVs is a blessing and a curse

Heightened awareness is a must

Nissan

One of the first things anyone notices about an EV is how quiet it is. Even in the driver's seat, it was sometimes hard to tell my Leaf was on until it started moving. The silence was absolutely beautiful, most of the time, since it made it easier to hear music and podcasts, not to mention traffic dangers. That last point was welcome in the frequent congestion of Austin's MoPac and I-35.

You have to be extra vigilant when it comes to situations like changing lanes or navigating parking lots.

The problem is that often, other people can't hear EVs either, including pedestrians and fellow drivers. You have to assume they can't, in fact, and be extra vigilant when it comes to situations like changing lanes or navigating parking lots. I haven't taken my unicycle down a park path yet, but I'm fully expecting to surprise a few people even after shouting or ringing a bell.

2 Battery temperature matters more than you might think

Lower temperatures mean more range anxiety

Polestar

By now, many people are aware that EV range dips in cold weather. In freezing temperatures, though, that can be anywhere from 10 to 50%, depending on details like cabin heating and the battery warming technology a car uses (if any). It's certainly possible to buy and enjoy EVs in snowy climates -- Norway has one of the highest ownership rates anywhere -- but it's essential to park your vehicle indoors when you can, and precondition your battery when you need the best possible mileage. Thankfully, some cars let you trigger preconditioning ahead of a specific travel time.

Another thing you might not know is that range can dip in hot weather too, like the kind I dealt with in Texas. It wasn't a major problem for me, even with summer temperatures cracking 100F (about 38C) on a regular basis, but my range still fluctuated. I tried to keep my Leaf in my garage or the shade when I could.

3 Intercity trips require extra planning

Don't expect a lot of impulse roadtrips

Rivian

One of the advantages of EVs is that they sharply reduce the penalty of going out within your hometown. A trip that would otherwise cost $5-10 worth of gas suddenly becomes trivial, and you can usually recharge at your own convenience.

All that changes when you need to drive to another city. While many EVs now have over 200 miles (about 322 kilometers) of range, sometimes over 300 (483 kilometers), that's under ideal conditions, and may still not be enough to make it somewhere and back without spending 20 to 45 minutes at a charging station. My family and I used to make regular trips from Austin to San Antonio, but stopping to charge at some point was unavoidable with my Leaf getting 150 miles of range at best. That meant planning around extra downtime by shopping or grabbing lunch when we were plugged in.

I haven't even attempted a cross-country trip yet, which, even with better EVs, tends to require frequent stops and careful route planning. That includes making contingency plans, since charging stations will sometimes be down or fully occupied.

4 There's a lot less maintenance

But be prepared, in case of the worst

CarMax

As futuristic as they might seem, EVs are mechanically simpler than gas-powered vehicles. Parts like pistons, timing belts, and spark plugs are entirely missing. That means there's less that can go wrong, and indeed owners can go years without doing anything more than inflating tires and refilling washer fluid. When I got my Leaf, I also said goodbye to regular oil and air filter changes.

That catch is that when something does go wrong, it can potentially be expensive and complicated. Many dealerships and repair shops still treat EVs as an oddity for some reason, which can mean driving a loaner or rental car for days or weeks while parts are delivered and installed. If your main battery needs to be swapped out -- something that's very unlikely -- the cost can be in the thousands, or even the tens of thousands. It's wise to put aside some of those maintenance savings for a rainy day.

5 You'll become a technology spokesperson

Curiosity and myths abound

KIA

A few years ago, I met someone who refused to drive electric cars at all because he was worried about electrocuting himself in a puddle. That's a ridiculous thing to believe, of course -- no one would own an EV in Seattle if that were possible -- but it goes to show that there's still a lot of myths out there. Some people are outright biased against EVs, whether because of political disinformation or because they see them as less tough or masculine. Never mind that with Eco mode off, even a Leaf can deliver sports car acceleration levels.

Some people are outright biased against EVs.

When myths aren't an issue, people will still ask you questions out of curiosity. Versions of "How far does it go?" are the most common -- but be prepared for some topics to come out of left field.