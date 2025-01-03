Summary The Nintendo Switch has been on the market for close to eight years now, and it has enjoyed a successful product lifespan.

Nintendo has confirmed plans to unveil the successor to the Nintendo Switch console before the end of March 2025.

Here are some of the things on my 'Switch 2' wishlist, that I would personally love to see materialize.

It's fair to say that the Nintendo Switch family of hybrid consoles has been a smashing success. The Switch has enjoyed a relatively lengthy eight-year tenure on the market, and it currently sits at a whopping 146 million hardware unit sales and counting.

Of course, all good things must come to an end, and there's mounting pressure on Nintendo to unveil and launch its next-generation platform in response to increasingly stagnant sales figures . The company has gone on record in stating that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be officially introduced to the public within its current fiscal year (which ends in March 2025).

There are countless features, additions, tweaks, and changes that users are clamoring for in this inevitable second-generation Switch model. Here are five things in particular that would make me a happy camper if they were to be incorporated into the as-of-yet unnamed 'Switch 2' console.

1 An OLED display panel

OLED is simply the superior display tech

When Nintendo released its upgraded Switch OLED model in 2021, the company rightfully hyped up the superior attributes of OLED-based displays. When compared to the LCD panel (of middling quality) found within the original Switch, the OLED version is a massive step-up visually. With deeper blacks, punchier colors, better dynamic range, and a lack of an air gap, OLED is simply the better display tech for this kind of product.

There are conflicting rumors about whether Nintendo will outfit the sequel to the Switch with an OLED display, or if it'll revert to LCD.

While I'd love for all future Switch consoles to stick with OLED as standard, pricing constraints (as well as a desire to sell a Switch 2 OLED model in the future) may result in the return of LCD. If nothing else, I do hope that the company elects to source a higher-quality LCD than what currently ships in the existing Switch and Switch Lite models.

2 An always-on display while in docked mode

The Switch 2 should take cues from Nintendo's recent Alarmo product

Nintendo

Always-on displays are a staple within the smartphone world, and I find them to be a particularly ingenious and useful feature to have at my disposal. OLED panels function without the need to light up purely black pixels, making them ideal for powering ambient displays. Without using much energy or battery life, a small number of pixels can be illuminated for quickly viewing the time, weather conditions, and the like.

...porting over the Alarmo experience to the Switch 2 would be a killer feature in my books.

If the Switch 2 does indeed ship with an OLED screen, I'd love to see Nintendo incorporate an always-on display for when the unit is docked and charging. The top section of the Switch's display already peaks out over the top of its dock, and I've always felt that this would be prime real estate to place an (optional) clock or other general status details.

Nintendo's recent foray into the world of alarm clock hardware proves that the company is interested in ambient technologies -- porting over the Alarmo experience to the Switch 2 would be a killer feature in my books.

3 The triumphant return of the d-pad

Nintendo pioneered the cross directional control pad, and the Switch sorely lacks this video game staple

As a company, Nintendo is generally credited for pioneering the ubiquity of cross-shaped directional pads. This control scheme excels within the realm of 2D gaming, particularly when it comes to sidescrolling platformer titles. Even in the modern 3D-first era of gaming we're currently living in, a directional pad comes in handy for speedy menu navigation and spurts of nostalgia-fueled retro gaming .

...the four directional buttons flanking the left Joy-Con are no substitute for the precision provided by a real D-pad.

Nintendo chose to forgo shipping the Switch with a proper d-pad, instead prioritizing the ability to orient its Joy-Con controllers horizontally for easy multiplayer accessibility. While conceptually brilliant, I think this decision was a mistake -- the four directional buttons flanking the left Joy-Con are no substitute for the precision provided by a real D-pad. Considering Nintendo's pedigree here, I'd love to see an optional D-pad equipped Joy-Con model offered alongside the successor to the Nintendo Switch.

4 A wholehearted embrace of USB-C

USB-C is here to stay, and USB-A ports are increasingly an inconvenience

Nintendo's decision to embrace USB-C for the launch of the original Switch was a smart move, and it's not one I'd expect from a company that loves its proprietary tech formats. The ability to charge up both the main Switch unit and its Pro Controller using the same connector I use to power my other tech gadgets has been extremely useful while traveling, and it just makes sense from a convenience perspective.

Nintendo's decision to embrace USB-C for the launch of the original Switch was a smart move.

However, the company has yet to fully give the old-fashioned USB-A port the boot it deserves: all Switch models ship with USB-A-flanked docks, and all Pro Controllers ship with USB-A to USB-C charging cables. For the Switch 2, I'd love to see Nintendo upgrade these ports to the more modern USB standard, and I'd equally love it if they started shipping USB-C to USB-C cables across the board.

5 A top-mounted IR camera sensor

The Switch's bottom-firing IR camera is pointing in the wrong direction

In my eyes, the most questionable hardware component within the Nintendo Switch is the bottom-mounted IR camera found on its right Joy-Con controller . The IR sensor is used in only a few Switch titles -- namely party-style games like 1-2-Switch and experimental releases like Labo .

I find the placement of the IR camera to be the biggest drawback of this current setup.

I find the placement of the IR camera to be the biggest drawback of this current setup. Had Nintendo placed the sensor on the top side of the right Joy-Con instead, it would have been able to double as a pointer for simulating Wii remote-style interactivity. For the Switch's successor, I'd love to see this oversight corrected. The Switch's top bezel would make for an ideal sensor bar location, with an embedded design that would negate the need for any external accessory.