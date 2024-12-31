Summary Future MacBook Pro models could feature an OLED screen, offering better visuals and power efficiency.

Face ID has been overdue on the MacBook.

Apple is considering adding 5G support to the MacBook Pro for enhanced connectivity, catering to remote work.

It's no surprise to anyone that Apple is reportedly already working on a refreshed MacBook Pro . It can take years to develop new features and technologies, such as faster M-series processors. Once everything is locked in, it may take months to line up enough supplies and manufacturing to meet demand.

Case in point: Apple only launched its M4-based Pro refresh in October 2024, yet we're already seeing hints of what's to come in 2025 and 2026. I'll touch on a few rumors here -- but there are other features l'd like to see, regardless of what Apple has planned.

1 A shift to OLED displays

The new gold standard

The display on the M4 MacBook Pro looks fantastic, given its wide color gamut, HDR (high dynamic range), and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness (the new nano-texture look great, too). However, future models would look even better with OLED technology, which can shut off individual pixels to achieve true blacks. That and the absence of a backlight improve power efficiency as a bonus.

Research firm Omdia claims we'll have to wait until at least 2026 for this upgrade. The OLED version of the laptop might also ditch the notch in the current MacBook, favoring "hole-punch" cutouts for front-facing cameras. Apple already uses OLED in a variety of products --- namely the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the latest iPad Pro -- and it's about time the MacBook Pro caught up.

2 Face ID at long last

Leveling the field with Windows PCs

Apple / Pocket-lint

Speaking of cameras, Apple is overdue regarding bringing Face ID to the MacBook Pro. Biometric logins are still limited to Touch ID or a paired Apple Watch if you're lucky. That might not seem like a crime until you realize Windows machines have had facial recognition for years, typically via Windows Hello.

Apple is overdue for putting Face ID on MacBooks.

Why is Face ID still missing in action? No one outside of Apple can say for sure, but the company may be worried about profit margins and improving the technology at range. On iPhones and iPads, Face ID is designed to work best at about an arm's length -- my iPad Pro forces me to lean in occasionally. Many Mac users sit further away from their screens, especially if they're using a workstation setup with an external monitor and keyboard.

Related How to use Face ID to hide apps in iOS 18 iOS 18 lets you hide apps, making them more secure from other users.

3 Built-in 5G support

For the road warriors out there

I can live without cellular in a laptop, personally. If I've got my computer with me, I'll almost certainly have my iPhone, too, so if there isn't Wi-Fi available, I can just tether. But I support the option of a 5G-equipped MacBook Pro, which Apple is actively considering, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The reason I'm behind it is simple -- living up to the "Pro" moniker. While you probably don't need internal 5G if you're editing a video in Final Cut, some people do use laptops at remote locations like oil fields and construction sites. Even if you're not one of them, it's always nice to know you can get online without tethering or hunting down a coffee shop.

Cellular could even become trivial if Apple produces an all-in-one wireless chip. If it doesn't go that route, it could still add 5G as an option, much like it does with the iPad.

4 Better support for gaming

Apple's Achilles heel

Rockstar

For whatever reason, Apple has always sidelined gaming, reaching back to the days of Steve Jobs. Apple executives will pay lip service to it -- showing Resident Evil 8 running on an iPhone, for instance -- but the selection on the App Store is downright pathetic. Many of the games available are simple, meant to do little more than serve you ads or milk you for in-app purchases. Even Steam's Mac library is anemic. Simply put, most A-list developers prefer consoles and Windows PCs.

Whatever happened to "work hard, play hard?"

Apple could change that if it wanted to -- the MacBook Pros is plenty powerful. The company just doesn't seem invested in making Mac ports easier or spending the cash needed to attract top-tier studios. Its efforts are never more than half-hearted. Until there's passion and budget involved, expect Windows PCs to reign unchallenged in computer gaming.