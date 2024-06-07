Key Takeaways Enhance tvOS profiles to offer customized experiences and content recommendations based on user preferences.

Apple has already shared some exciting hardware news this year, with the M3-powered MacBook Air announced in March and the M4 chip with the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air announced in May. Now, we have some software news to come. Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is typically the event where the tech giant announces new software features for its devices. The conference begins on Monday, June 10th, but we're already thinking ahead and dreaming about things we'd like to hear about.

Of course, like every other tech announcement this year, there are likely to be plenty of AI features announced. It's unlikely those won't also impact tvOS in some way. Beyond that, we are also dreaming about the things we hope Apple will bring to its tvOS platform.

True user profiles in tvOS

Give us user profiles that actually do something

Apple TV does support user profiles currently, but they are very limited in their actual functionality. In fact, you don't get much from using them. Instead, we'd like to see something similar to how macOS operates, with a totally different experience based on your user profile. That way, you can set up the apps the way you like and get content recommendations based on your profile and preferences.

Apple has provided an API since tvOS13 that allows app developers to build features related to profiles. The common excuse for a lack of robust profile differences is that developers aren't using the API to create these features. But Apple could implement this on its own, and we hope to see that change in tvOS18.

Bring guest profiles to tvOS

A better way to let guests use your Apple TV

Speaking of profiles, it would be great to have some sort of guest profile option. A guest profile would be perfect if you have a vacation home or frequently host guests at your own home. With a guest mode, visitors could log in to streaming services without having access to everything else on your Apple TV. They don't need to see your photos, for example. Customization here would be awesome, with the ability to choose what guests do and do not have the ability to access.

Screen time limits

Give parents more control over their child's screen time

Apple TV currently has some parental controls, but they aren't that extensive. One additional feature we'd like to see with tvOS18 is the option to set screen time limits. iOS and iPadOS offer a Screen Time feature, where you can set specific days and times that a child can access the device and even set app limits for specific categories. You could, for example, limit YouTube access to specific times.

Since Apple is already doing this with other devices, it stands to reason that it shouldn't be a big ask to offer the same feature on Apple TV.

More SharePlay access with tvOS

Bring SharePlay to all more devices in the same household

Currently, SharePlay lets you enjoy a range of content with others on FaceTime. But it would be nice to see this extended to more Apple devices that are in the same household, including Apple TV, Vision Pro, iPads, and iPhones. This extension would be beneficial for those who like to watch content while working on chores throughout their house, for example. It would also allow family members or roommates to watch synced content from different devices in case they don't have a traditional living room TV setup (or just want to be in the comfort of their own room).

A tvOS live content guide

Provide a summary of all available live content

Lots of channels and apps on Apple TV provide access to live content, but you can't see what is on without going into each individual app. We'd love Apple to add a Live Content section that displays all available live content across all of your apps, saving you time when you want to find something to watch that's live right then.