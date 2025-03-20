Summary Windows 11 is a powerful and feature-rich desktop operating system.

For all of Windows' merits, several factors are preventing it from achieving greatness.

Here are my picks for the things that Microsoft still needs to sort out in its flagship operating system.

As far as operating systems go, Windows is an interesting case: it has a storied history that spans decades, and its consistent development has taken various paths throughout the years. Its modern incarnation, Windows 11 , is the result of several generations of diverging philosophies, ever-changing software expectations, and a mashing up of new and old technologies.

Windows has certainly evolved with the times, but the OS isn't without its quirks. In fact, there are a few issues in particular that I feel stand in the way of true Windows greatness, even after all these years of iteration and relative maturation. Here are 5 aspects of Windows 11 that I feel need to be addressed by Microsoft in order for the OS to continue to stand the test of time.

1 A consistent (and automatic) dark mode

This should've been tackled years ago

Believe it or not, Windows was once ahead of the curb when it came to offering a dark mode interface option. Microsoft introduced dark mode to the operating system in 2016's Windows 10 Anniversary Update release, at a time when iOS, macOS, and Android still lacked the feature natively.

While some progress has been made since 2016 to broaden the scope of Windows' dark mode across more interface surfaces, Microsoft has failed to deliver a truly consistent dark aesthetic across its entire OS.

Various parts of the interface -- namely older Win32 elements -- still lack support for dark mode, and this is deeply regrettable by 2025 standards. Despite previous reports of an internal effort to darken holdout apps and elements of the OS, we've yet to see meaningful improvements take place.

Thankfully, several third-party apps such as Rectify11 are available that can help improve the consistency of Windows' dark mode. One app in particular, Auto Dark Mode, even brings over the ability to schedule light and dark mode switching automatically, which is another quality of life addition that Microsoft should've already implemented to begin with.

2 Taskbar size and placement flexibility

A functional regression from Windows 10 to 11

With the release of Windows 11 in 2021, Microsoft re-build the Windows taskbar from scratch to offer a modernized experience. While the new animations and esthetics are appreciated, the company neglected to port over some of the customization options that were previously available in Windows 10's taskbar.

Since then, Microsoft has reinstated some of these legacy taskbar options within newer Windows 11 builds, but two important settings are still missing: the ability to resize the taskbar, and the ability to relocate it from its default bottom-mounted position.

While I've personally always kept my Windows taskbar at the bottom of my display and at its default size, I have colleagues who prefer side-mounting and miniaturizing their UI to save on vertical space. There does seem to be hope, thankfully: Microsoft appears to be working on a new 'show smaller taskbar buttons' option, which might be a sign of more to come.

3 A unified settings experience

Slowly but surely, we'll get there

With the release of Windows 8 in 2012, Microsoft began a painstakingly slow process that's still taking place to this day: the migration of all of Windows' settings from its antiquated Control Panel over to its modern Settings app.

The company continues to make progress on the settings migration front, but the rate of porting is as slow and drawn out as ever. My hope is that sooner rather than later, the company will make a final major push to complete the daunting task, once again unifying every settings option within a single, consistent app experience.

For the time being, Windows 11's settings are split across two different apps with very different design philosophies. For the sake of both consistency and user convenience, a unified settings app will go a long way in improving the user experience of Windows as a whole.