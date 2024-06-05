Key Takeaways Smart TV antennas deliver high-definition TV channels without the need for a cable package, saving money and hassle.

TV has undergone some radical changes since it was invented in the late 1920s. No, we aren't talking about programming, although the rebirth age of television that began in the 1990s with the birth of the anti-hero as the main character in shows like The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Mad Me. But I digress, as the actual, physical television is what has undergone so much change. From old boxy TV sets with rabbit ear antennas to big widescreen TVs that took up a ton of room in your family room to mini TVs that you could sit on your kitchen countertop, we've seen a constant revolution.

Now, most people who own a TV own a flat screen one of some sort that is easy to mount on the wall and offers a minimalist design with some killer resolution to make everything you're watching look like it's right in the room with you. As the design of the TV has changed over the years, so has how people have watched it. From basic channels to cable packages to satellite to streaming services, the way consumers consume television is also adapting. But what if you don't want to adapt and change with the times?

Adapting and changing with the times means spending more and more money on trying to watch basic shows. If you're someone that just wants some regular TV to watch and doesn't need all the channels and all the streaming services, there is a simple way for you to get what you want. That is with a smart TV antenna. It is an easy-to-use device that can provide you with the content you're looking for without the hassle. Here's more on what a smart TV antenna can do.

1 It sends TV channels to your TV without the need for a cable package

It just needs to be set up

Using a smart TV antenna will allow you to stop paying for a cable package that you don't utilize much. You might watch the news or some football on the major channels. But you don't care about the channels in the higher numbers that show content you never watch. An antenna is a smart investment for you because it allows you to still get access to TV channels in HD without having to pay.

The HD antenna will connect to your TV via coaxial cable and pick up channels from the broadcast tower nearby. The content will be beamed back to your TV, allowing you to enjoy major channels in your home. They won't come in all scrambled and you'll be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy. The antenna also delivers sound to your TV, so it's not like you're going to get just the picture without the sound.

2 It works alongside streaming devices

It isn't a one or the other type of situation

There is a lot of good content on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video. You can still use your smart TV or streaming devices with an TV antenna. Just because you don't pay for cable doesn't mean you don't pay for Wi-Fi, which is what is needed to use a smart TV or streaming device to its full capabilities. So don't worry about an antenna messing up your streaming services. Many TV antennae are built with filters for wireless signals that you use for Wi-Fi to block out any interference.

Whether you use Roku, Apple TV 4K, Fire Stick, or other streaming devices, they'll work just fine. You can switch back and forth between the antenna and the streaming device because the devices won't be plugging in to the coax port. They usually plug into an HDMI port, giving you plenty of ways to watch content both ways.

3 It can reach rather far

You don't need to live next to a tower

HD TV antennae these days are built to reach broadcast towers that are a number of miles away. The average amount that you'll find for most antennae is around 35 miles of reach. Some of the pricier ones will reach up to 75 miles. That option is great for people who live in rural areas that might not know where their nearest broadcast tower is.

If you live in an urban setting, you likely have broadcast towers near you and don't have to worry too much about needing one that is picking up a signal many miles away. The closer you are to a tower, the better your signal will be. But you can combat that by choosing an antenna that can reach a good distance away.

4 It can work from multiple places

You can mount them inside or outside

Figuring out where to put your TV antenna may be the trickiest part of owning one. You will need to do some trial and error to land on the exact location that it works best. Some antennas work better outside, as they won't be blocked by walls. Others have no problems being placed right next to your TV and working fine.

There are also plenty that allow you to choose where you want them, as they are built with omnidirectional designs. Mount it to the wall or above the TV so it's out of sight. Stand it on your entertainment unit and have it blend in. Depending on where you live, one place might be the best for it. But you'll likely have options, as HD TV antennae are made to pick up non-compressed signals.

5 It can record shows

You don't need a DVR anymore

Certain TV antennae will come with HD tuners built into the device. That allows one of the tuners to record a specific channel while the other one is available for viewing. If you want to tape an NFL game, a show on CBS, PBS NewsHour, or another piece of programming, the antenna can do it.

Some offer up to 128GB of storage that is built into the antenna, meaning you can record up to around 50 hours of content. Then, they can be expanded on if storage is added externally, giving you additional hours to record. These same antennas allow you to pause live TV as well, meaning you don't have to be in front of the TV at all times to see what's going on.

6 It can support 4K TV

Your signal will come in crisp

An HD smart TV antenna doesn't pull in lo-fi pictures like an antenna from the 1950s did. The picture isn't compressed by a broadcast tower, like how a cable, streaming, or satellite signal is. You'll be able to enjoy 4K HD or 1080p pictures on your TV.

Most broadcast networks put out their content over subchannels and your TV antenna will be able to find the best one for the picture. If a channel like ABC is being broadcast over channel 7, it may have 7 as the standard definition signal and 7.1 or 7.2 as the HD signal. This gives your TV the ability to pick up different options and give the content you want in the best picture possible.