Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 $244.95 $349.99 Save $105.04 Some of the most comfortable headphones ever made, with excellent noise cancelling to boot. They might be last generation of Sony's popular headphone line, but they still sound great, and are the cheapest we've seen for a while at $244.95. $244.95 at Amazon

If you're looking for great noise cancelling headphones under $250, then you've just found them. Sony's WH-1000X line of headphones are some of our most recommended over-ear headphones, and their fourth generation has just had a huge discount as part of Amazon Prime Day, down to $244.95 - a saving of 30 per cent.

That takes over $100 off the list price, with one small catch - you're going to need to get the Black or Silver version to reach the lowest price possible. However, if you fancy the look of the Midnight Blue (and who wouldn't), you'll only pay a few bucks more at $248. I think it's well worth it for how good it looks, but whichever you choose, you're getting these incredible headphones for a steal.

Why should you buy the Sony WH-1000XM4?

This line of headphones doesn't need much introduction for anyone who has even so much as glanced at any headphones recommendations recently. But if you haven't, then know this - these are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. These are actually the previous generation to our current top favourite, the Sony WH-1000XM5, but they are still super easy to recommend - especially at this price.

You can check out the big differences between the current generation and this one in our versus piece, but the TLDR here is that there's nothing groundbreaking. You'll get a better call quality, a few hours more battery life (with ANC off), and a slightly nicer design - but these are hardly an eyesore, and they're really comfortable to wear for long periods too.

The drivers get an upgrade in the newer generation too, but without hearing them next to one another, we doubt very much you'll find much to grumble about with the sound. We did give them five stars after all.