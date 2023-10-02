Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to be unveiled at the end of January 2024, and leaks suggest it will have a similar design to the current Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The leaked renders show slimmer bezels and a slightly smaller but wider form factor compared to its predecessor.

The phone is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 200-megapixel main camera, water resistance, wireless charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, it may disappoint some with its 45W wired charging for the 5,000mAh battery.

As the days tick down we're getting closer and closer to the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, likely towards the end of January 2024. But this being Samsung there are already plenty of leaks to go around including a new one that appears to have outed what the phone will look like - even if it is in a rather uninspiring black colour.

If this latest leak is to be believed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have more than a passing resemblance to the current Galaxy S23 Ultra, something that is unlikely to be a surprise to many people. The leak comes from a previously reliable source as well, so this might well be the Galaxy S24 Ultra that will hit store shelves in a few months.

Slimmer bezels and a change in dimensions

This collection of renders comes courtesy of Smartprix in collaboration with the leaker Onleaks, so we're relatively confident in sharing them here. The report also details some of the most notable aspects of the design including slightly thinner bezels around its 6.8-inch display. It's thought that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have some "of the narrowest bezels seen on any smartphone, achieving a symmetrical and aesthetically pleasing look." This comes after the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max recently launched with their own ever-diminishing bezels.

Smartprix

The renders also confirm that there's a place for the S Pen as expected, while we also see an ultra-wideband antenna on the right side of the device itself. That side is also worth noting in another context - we're told that the new phone will be "slightly shorter but wider than its predecessor," too.

In terms of weight, it'll come in at 1g lighter than the older model at 233g, while we can also expect more interesting colours to be offered than that boring black as well.

Smartprix

As for the rest of the specifications, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 16GB of RAM should ensure this is a fast phone, while a 200-megapixel main camera will capture plenty of attention. Table stakes like water resistance and wireless charging will also be included, as will an in-display fingerprint scanner. 45W wired charging for the 5,000mAh battery might be a disappointment to those who like ultra-faster chargers, though.

As for when all of this will be made official, rumours point to an 18 January unveiling at an as-yet unconfirmed Samsung Unpacked event.