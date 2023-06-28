It isn't very often that you find flagship-quality components and features at a price that won't decimate the bank balance, but the Samsung Galaxy FE line of phones is a rarity. It's a collection of phones that borrows heavily from Samsung's latest and greatest handsets without costing a bomb and it looks like there's a new one on the horizon. The Galaxy S23 FE is leaking, and now we've been treated to new renders of what's to come.

There had been some confusion as to whether there would even be a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE after the company skipped the S22 model, but it now looks very much like a launch is in the cards for this year. And these renders definitely look promising.

A telephoto camera and more

This round of renders comes via a collaboration between Smartprix and leaker OnLeaks and appears to show a Galaxy S23 FE in silver. It's a familiar look and is similar to the previous model while also managing to appear modern. It looks right at home alongside Samsung's latest models. There's also a striking resemblance to the Galaxy A54 which is no bad thing.

Around the back, it's impossible to miss the rear camera setup that might just include a telephoto option if the rumors are true. Up front, the centered hole-punch selfie camera sits inside a flat 6.4-inch display. That display is also thought to include a hidden fingerprint scanner for biometric security purposes.

Smartprix

The overall aesthetic of these renders is one of a sharp, clean phone that doesn't try to stand out too much. It's a good-looking handset in an understated kind of way.

As for what'll go on inside, we're expecting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip to power everything alongside up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There's also a suggestion that some markets might see the Exynos 2200 chipset get involved, however. A 4,500mAh battery should handle most days people throw at it although the 25W charging limitation might be an issue for true road warriors.

Going back to that 6.4-inch display, we've been told to expect a 120Hz AMOLED panel which should again be more than enough for the majority of Galaxy S23 FE buyers.

There are still some questions to be answered of course, and we're far from sure what the camera situation will look like. But we shouldn't have to wait all that long to get our questions answered - the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a Samsung Unpacked event penciled in for 26 July.