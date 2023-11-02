Key Takeaways Nebula, the smart entertainment arm of Anker, has introduced two new portable projectors with a highly requested feature: support for streaming Netflix on the go.

The Nebula Capsule 3 is a small-sized projector that fits easily in a bag, offers 2.5 hours of playtime, and comes with built-in 8W speakers and support for a maximum of 200 ANSI lumens of brightness.

The Nebula Mars 3 Air is the next-generation product, featuring 400 ANSI lumens of brightness, a 64.8Wh rechargeable battery, and is ideal for the big-screen experience at hotels or on vacations. Both models have auto-focus and auto-keystone correction features.

Nebula, the smart entertainment arm of the popular accessory outfit Anker, has announced not just one but two new portable projectors that have a highly requested feature built in. That new feature, support for streaming Netflix on the move, means that you'll be able to binge-watch that latest must-see TV show or movie no matter where you might be. And with two new models available there should be an option for all.

Both of these new projectors have all of the other features that you'd expect to find including long-lasting batteries and more, and with availability set for just before the end of the year, you could be using these things this holiday season.

Nebula Capsule 3

The first of the two new models is the Capsule 3, a small, soda-can-sized projector that can fit in a bag with ease. Despite that, it still manages around 2.5 hours of playtime from a full charge with power provided via USB-C. There's support for Netflix, as mentioned, and the built-in 8W speakers are joined by a quarter-20 tripod screw on the bottom. Support for a maximum 200 ANSI lumens of brightness rounds out the main specs.

Anker

Quick and easy to get up and running, the Capsule 3 will have you watching your favorite content in no time at all.

Nebula Mars 3 Air

The Mars 3 Air is what Anker is calling its next-generation product thanks to a rating for 400 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 64.8Wh built-in rechargeable battery that will run for the same 2.5 hours between charges. There are a pair of 8W speakers built in, and Anker expects this to be the go-to projector for those who want to enjoy the big-screen experience when at a hotel or on vacation in something like an RV or caravan.

Anker

No matter which of these two projectors you choose you'll benefit from Auto-Focus, Auto-Keystone Correction, and Auto-Screen Fi. There's also support for Auto Obstacle Avoidance so the projectors can dim when someone walks by — perfect for anyone who tends to be blinded when standing in front of other projectors. HDMI support is included so you can connect anything you like, too.

Speaking of getting content onto your new projector, these things have Google TV built in so you can stream from all of the usual players, not just Netflix. That means you've instant access to more than 10,000 apps and all that comes with it.

In terms of pricing, you're looking at getting the Mars 3 Air for £549.99 and the Capsule 3 for £499.99, although there may be deals through the holiday season if you're looking for a bargain.