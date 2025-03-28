Summary The PC industry has given rise to some absolutely iconic laptops throughout the years.

Over the years, I've used a number of notebook PCs - some models are iconic, while others simply provide me with a sense of nostalgia.

Here are some of the very best laptop PCs that I've had the pleasure of using in years past.

My first foray into the world of laptop computing arrived in the form of an entry-level Asus model circa 2009 -- the PC shipped with Windows 7 , had a 15-inch display, and was a hilariously chunky piece of kit by today's standards.

My Asus was oversized and underpowered, to be sure, but it was also a game-changing product for me at the time. No longer was I shackled to the dedicated desktop PC tucked away in my den. Suddenly, I could watch YouTube videos, work on my homework, and play flash games from the comfort of my couch.

In the years since, I've had the privilege of using several laptop PCs on a regular basis. Looking back, some of the models I've used are what I'd consider to be iconic. Others, while less innovative, continue to fill me with nostalgia to this day. Here are five notebooks in particular that I look back upon with fond memories.

1 Apple MacBook Pro (2015)

The jack of all trades

2015 Apple MacBook Pro Apple's 2015 MacBook Pro is a home run in every sense of the word, with its big selection of ports, its high-resolution Retina Display, and its haptic trackpad.

For its time, the MacBook Pro (2015) was about as close to perfection as a laptop could feasibly hope to be. It was packed with useful ports, it had a crisp and pixel-dense Retina Display, and it came with the same incredible haptic trackpad that Apple first debuted in its 12-inch MacBook that same year.

While not the thinnest or lightest computer on the block, the 2015 MacBook Pro was a hearty and performant machine. It got me through four years of undergraduate studies, and it served as my first introduction to the macOS operating system.

2 Sony VAIO Pro 13 Touch (2013)

My very first Ultrabook