OnePlus is getting ready to celebrate its tenth anniversary and the upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship phone is already shaping up to be a handset built for the occasion. We've seen a few leaks here and there that have already begun to whet the appetite. But things continue to go up a gear and the latest leak highlights the key upgrades that buyers of the OnePlus 12 can start to look forward to.

It's important to remember that we don't yet know exactly when the OnePlus 12 will be announced, but it seems likely that we can expect a December launch in China while a Q1 2024 arrival could be in the cards for those of us in the rest of the world. And as one leaker points out, the OnePlus 12 really could be worth the wait.

A flagship OnePlus

The latest news comes via X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, and Yogesh Brar. The post outlines the key upgrades that are already expected to come to the OnePlus 12 including some superfast charging and a huge battery.

Starting with that battery, it's now thought that a whopping 5,400mAh part will be used and it'll be charged via 100W fast charging when wired in. Prefer wireless charging? Don't worry, that's still going to be faster than even the upgraded 35W wired charging coming to the iPhone 15. How does 50W sound? It sounds fast, doesn't it?

Moving on, we've been told to expect Qualcomm to offer up its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a chip that should ensure flagship levels of performance. Existing rumors point to that chip being paired with up to 24GB of RAM, too. Storage-wise, we're looking at 256GB which isn't a huge amount in 2023, however.

Next? How about cameras? The biggest improvement is likely to be a 3x optical zoom lens married to a 64-megapixel sensor. That'll apparently be joined by a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide.

Still need convincing about the OnePlus 12's flagship chops? Brar says that we can expect a "premium build," which doesn't really say all that much. But it does suggest that anyone who wants a high-end, quality-feeling phone with a OnePlus logo on the back might not have to wait too much longer to buy one.