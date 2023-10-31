JBL Tune 660NC $50 $100 Save $50 Save 50 per cent on Amazon's top-selling noise canceling headphones, on sale for only $50. $50 at Amazon

Whether you're traveling on a plane, train, or other transportation method this holiday season, traveling always goes by faster with a good pair of noise canceling headphones. If you're seeking some great noise-canceling headphones but don't want to spend a fortune, look to one of Amazon's top-sellers, the JBL Tune 660NC headphones, which are now only $50 for Black Friday.

Why the JBL Tune 600NC headphones are worth your money

The JBL Tune 660NC headphones deliver top-notch audio with deep basses, also known as JBL Pure Bass Sound. Because they're Bluetooth enabled, you can connect any smart device, from your phone to a tablet, to listen to your shows, music, and more. And, since you can connect your phone, you can also take calls hands-free.

On a single charge, you'll get up to 44 hours of playback. If for some reason your flight or train gets delays, and you're traveling for a little longer than intended, the great news is a quick five-minute charge gets you an extra two hours of playback.

For a more personal flair, you can get these headphones in three different colors: Black, blue, and white. This is the lowest price we've seen on this pair of headphones, and with over 4,000 Amazon reviews with an average of 4.5-star ratings, the JBL Tune 660NC has been labeled as a bestseller on Amazon with good reason.

At 50 per cent off, this is a steal of a deal that's perfect for kids, teenagers, and adults that want great audio at an affordable price. We don't know when the deal will end; if you want to jump on this deal, we recommend adding it to your cart sooner rather than later.

